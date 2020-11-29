This crazy cheap 75-inch 4K TV deal just stole the Cyber Monday show

Cyber Monday deals are here, and Best Buy isn't holding back with savings. Right now you can save $400 on a 75-inch 4K TV at Best Buy this Cyber Monday, which is a knockout Cyber Monday TV deal.

The Hisense 75" Class H6510G Android TV is just $599 at Best Buy. That saves you $400 on a smart Android TV, which makes this one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals ever.

Hisense 75" H6510G Android TV: was $999 now $599 @ Best Buy

Save $400. This Hisense TV is a massive 75 inches with 4K Ultra HD resolution, great audio quality, and easy access to all your favorite streaming services via Android TV. It's a killer Cyber Monday TV deal.View Deal

This Hisense set s a great choice for those seeking immersive home entertainment. The 75-inch screen boasts 4K Ultra HD resolution, so you can watch movies and TV in crisp 2160p. And with Android TV built in, the set has access to Android apps and games and supports all your favorite streaming services. That includes Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and many more.

The H6510G comes with DTS Virtual X audio and can also pair with the best soundbars wirelessly for an enhanced experience. It also has Chromecast screen mirroring, so you can pair it with select devices to share photos and videos and whatever's on your Android phone screen.

Another great feature of the Hisense 75"H6510G Android TV is the voice remote, which can search through TV and movie choices or change the volume simply with the sound of your voice, meaning you won't have to move a muscle. Simply ask the Google Assistant for any adjustments.

