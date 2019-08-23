This Could Be Our First Look at the Apple Watch 5

Apple is said to be launching the new Apple Watch 5 alongside the new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. And this smartwatch might have just leaked online.

Over on the Slashleaks Twitter account, an image claiming to show the Apple Watch Series 5 was published on Thursday. The image doesn't tell us much, but does show a device running watchOS 6. That might not be the smoking gun, but the fact that its model number is A2157, which is believed to be the model number for the Apple Watch 6, just might be.

Although Apple never reveals its model numbers ahead of time, earlier this week, Apple-tracking site MacRumors reported on a filing from the Eurasian Economic Commission that needs to approve devices before they can launch. That leak from the commission pointed to an Apple Watch model called the A2157.

So, if we're to assume the image above shows the Apple Watch Series 5, we can also assume that Apple won't plan any major design changes this year. Indeed, the device, with its rounded corners and rectangular design, looks nearly identical to the Apple Watch Series 4.

That said, there have been reports that Apple will offer some improvements to its smartwatch, including a faster processor and an advanced microLED display. Apple might also go with new ceramic and titanium case designs and a new sleep tracking feature, according to the reports.

Of course, Apple itself isn't discussing its plans. And although the device in the image above looks like the real deal, it's also possible it was doctored and a fake. Check out our Apple Watch 5 roundup to see all the news and leaks on Apple's next wearable.