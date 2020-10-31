Black Friday laptop deal gets you a well-equipped Lenovo for $299

The next few weeks will be filled with plenty of deals on cheap laptops, but we've just spotted two Black Friday laptop deals that warrant your attention.

Currently, Best Buy has the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 on sale for just $299. That's $150 off and one the best Black Friday deals we've seen to date. We really like this deal because despite its bargain bin price tag, this machine packs a nice punch.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3: was $449 now $299 @ Best Buy

Everyday laptop: Looking for a budget laptop that doesn't perform like a budget laptop? The IdeaPad 3 is a nicely-equipped laptop that punches way above its price point. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, 1.2GHz Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's just just 0.7 inches thin and packs everything you could want from an everyday laptop — including a super low price. View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad L340 Gaming: was $649 now $419 @ Best Buy

Gaming on a budget: Perfect for casual gamers who don't want to drop $500+ on a new rig, the IdeaPad L340 is on sale for just $419.99. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 2.3GHz Core i5-9300HF, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU. It's $230 off and one of the cheapest rigs we've seen with dedicated graphics. View Deal

This IdeaPad features a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, 1.2GHz Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's not going to break any speed records, but priced at $299 this is a great everyday laptop or starter laptop for kids.

If you're looking for a laptop you can use for work and play, Best Buy also has the IdeaPad L340 on sale for $419. This rig is $230 off and features a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 2.3GHz Core i5-9300HF, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU. It's perfect for the casual gamer who doesn't have the budget for a $500+ machine.

Make sure to follow our guide to the top Best Buy Black Friday deals for more discounts from Best Buy.

Today's best Black Friday sales at Best Buy