Third stimulus check calculator: See how much money you could get

A third stimulus check calculator will help you find out how much money you’ll qualify for with the next federal relief package. The Senate vote still needs to happen on the Biden relief package, but we have some sense of what the third stimulus check will amount to based on the bill that recently passed in the House.

The $1.9 billion American Rescue Plan Act includes a third stimulus check amount of $1,400 for millions of Americans (including their dependents.)

But there are certain requirements you must meet to receive the whole sum. If you're a single-filer who earns up to $75,000 per year according to your most recent tax returns, you should qualify for the entire $1,400 payment.

But if you earn somewhere between $75,000 and $100,000, or have dependents, you may not know how much money you actually qualify for. Yes, even if you received the first $1,200 stimulus check and the second $600 stimulus check, the proposed eligibility requirements have changed slightly this time around.

Forbes created a third-stimulus-check calculator on its website so that you see how much money you might receive under the American Rescue Plan. Keep in mind that until a relief bill is signed into law, the calculator can only provide estimates. The third stimulus check income limit is still up for debate.

Third stimulus check calculator

To use Forbes third stimulus check calculator, go to this link.

Once there, scroll down about a quarter way down of the entire page. You should see the calculator. Select 'Yes' or 'No' whether you've filed your 2019 or 2020 tax returns, select your filing status and enter your income on your most recently filed returns.

(Image credit: Forbes)

If you have a dependent, click 'Add Dependent,' and type in their age. You'll need to enter the ages for any additional dependents, too.

Click the blue 'Calculate' button to see how much your third stimulus check amount will be if the American Rescue Plan passes as proposed.