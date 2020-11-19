The superb Dell XPS 13 is $500 off in this Black Friday laptop deal

We're already in the thick of Black Friday deals season, and we've got especially great news for anyone in the market for a new laptop.

For a limited time, you can get a powerful configuration of the Dell XPS 13 Touch (4K) for $1,199.99. That's a big $500 discount on our pick for the best laptop overall, especially when you look at the specs you get for the money.

This powerful configuration of the Dell XPS 13 gets you a 10th Gen Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage and a 4K touch display, all at a great price.

This version of the Dell XPS 13 gets you a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 13.4-inch 3840 x 2400 display.

There is a slight catch here, as you're not getting the latest 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake processors that debuted this fall. But as we noted in our Dell XPS 13 2020 review, you still get stellar performance from this early 2020 model. In fact, our 10th Gen version of the XPS 13 lasted longer than our 11th Gen unit during our battery test, turning in an impressive 12-plus hours.

You also get the latest version of Dell's best-in-class XPS 13 design, which is slim, lightweight and gets you a stunning 4-sided InfinityEdge display with almost no bezel to distract you from your favorite shows and movies. Our one nitpick is that this configuration has a black interior instead of the stunning arctic white option, but it still looks slick.

This is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen yet, but even more are popping up by the minute.