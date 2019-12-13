The Oculus Go just hit the lowest price ever on Amazon

Gaming deals rarely get better than this. Especially if you're a fan of virtual reality.

Currently, Amazon has the Oculus Go on sale for $129.99. That's $69 off and the cheapest price we've ever seen for this headset.

Oculus Go (32GB): was $199 now $129 @ Amazon

The Oculus Go is Oculus' first all-in-one VR headset. It comes with a handheld controller and 32GB of onboard storage. The headset is compatible with most of the content in the Oculus library. It's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Oculus Go (64GB): was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

You'll be able to squeeze even more fun onto this larger storage capacity version of the Go, still without having to use any device other than the headset and its remote. It's $50 off and at its cheapest price ever. View Deal

The Editor's Choice Oculus Go is proof that VR doesn't require a smartphone or an ultra-powerful PC. It offers 3 degrees of freedom, which means its ideal for seated VR experiences And now that it has TV and mobile casting, it's the ideal VR headset for watching movies and being social.

The included remote control means you can use the Go easily while you’re wearing the headset, controlling VR games or watching video in your own head-mounted cinema. There are even built-in speakers if you want to go truly cable-free, but there's still a 3.5mm jack for headphones if you want it.

Both VR headsets are at their lowest price ever, which makes this an excellent Oculus Go deal if you've been curious about VR, but don't have the budget to invest in a pricier set up.