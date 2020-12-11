The Falcon and The Winter Soldier release date, cast and more

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier are coming to your TV set in a new show on Disney Plus — and we just learned when. And since we've got a short while to wait, we've already started thumbing through the internet to see what we can find out about this new show.

Of course, beware spoilers for Avengers: Endgame and previous MCU films. Also, set photos have leaked (and are below), so consider this a spoiler warning for the show too!

The big news about this show is that it's ostensibly the next Captain America film, as it will show us the next steps of the person taking over Steve's shield. Marvel's keen on making its Disney Plus shows matter much more than its ABC and Netflix titles did, so expect this show to segue into a Phase 4 or 5 film.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier trailer

We just saw a lot of the hazards that our heroes will be facing in this new trailer. Of course, the pair have complicated thoughts about taking on the iconic shield.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was supposed to be released in August 2020, but that's not happening anymore — as it's now hitting Disney Plus on March 19, as revealed at the Disney Investors Day event.

As TV Line reported, the Disney Plus Aug. 2020 release schedule came out, and Cap's successors were nowhere to be seen.

Shooting has begun on The Falcon and The Winter Solider, and the proof came from Bucky himself. At a talk on the Fandemic Tour on Oct. 20, Sebastian Stan revealed that the show started filming. Before you hit play on that video, gird your ear-drums, as the news prompts some high-pitched shouts from the assembled audience.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier cast

As the name of series implies, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will reprise their roles of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, respectively. (Mackie's keeping very busy, since he is also starring in Netflix's Altered Carbon season 2.)

Also returning is Daniel Brühl, as Zemo, who we last saw in Captain America: Civil War as the villain that drove a proverbial wedge between our heroes.

The other revealed cast member for the show is Emily VanCamp, who is reprising her MCU role as Sharon Carter, the great-niece of Peggy Carter. Disney re-confirmed this news at the 2019 D23 Expo, where it also announced the casting of Wyatt Russell (Black Mirror) to play John Walker aka US Agent. And as noted above Noah Mills is also on board.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier set photos

Speaking of John Walker, we've got set photos of Wyatt Russell in his military fatigues and in the US Agent gear!

BREAKING: Set Photos of John Walker aka “US Agent” played by Wyatt Russell in Marvel’s ‘Falcon & The Winter Soldier’ have emerged.In the comics, US Agent is a member of the New Invaders alongside Union Jack & Blazing Skull, and has a long history with the Avengers... pic.twitter.com/uQs75nQQxiJanuary 21, 2020

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier plot

As you'll recall from the closing scenes of Avengers: Endgame, Captain America himself, Steve Rogers, handed his iconic shield to The Falcon aka Sam Wilson. Based on that, we're guessing this new show might give us glimpses of Wilson dealing with the heavy responsibility of being the new Captain America.

Aside from that, we have one other clue as to the story of the series:

Yes, Daniel Brühl's already given us a tease of what Zemo will look like in this new series. Based on these creepy looks, with and without his face obscured, we're guessing that he will be one of the villains facing Sam and Bucky, if not the primary baddie.

As to what Bruhl's caption means? Those are the words Zemo used to activate The Winter Soldier's Hydra brainwashing and temporarily turn him back into a bad guy in Civil War, so it's possible that the villain is out to wreak havoc on Bucky once more.

Deadline reports that the series will run 6 episodes.