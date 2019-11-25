The excellent Amazon Fire TV Cube is just $89 for Black Friday

If you want an excellent streaming player that can also control your TV and cable box, Amazon's Fire TV Cube is for you. Especially now that Amazon's popular streamer is just $89 ahead of Black Friday.

Normally $119, this early Black Friday deal gets you $30 off of the Fire TV Cube. While we've seen the Cube drop to lower prices -- it hit $69 during Prime Day last summer -- this is still a great deal on one of the best streaming devices you can buy.

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $119 now $89 @Amazon The Fire TV Cube offers hands-free Alexa controls and can control your TV and cable box, and it's at one of its best prices yet.View Deal

The Fire TV Cube is Amazon's most advanced streaming box, offering 4K HDR picture quality and support for all of the top streaming apps including Netflix and Disney Plus.

But the real kicker is its support for Alexa voice controls, which you can use to not only surf for new content with your voice, but also turn on your TV and control your cable box hands-free. This deal gets you the 2nd Gen version of Amazon's streamer, which offers even speedier performance than its predecessor.

If you're on a tighter budget, Amazon's Fire TV Stick is just $19.99 right now, while the Fire TV Stick 4K can be had for only $24.99.

Black Friday has effectively started for most major retailers, so be sure to bookmark our hubs rounding up the best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals so you don't miss a single savings.