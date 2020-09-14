The Boys season 2 release schedule: When is episode 5 coming out?

The Boys season 2, episode 4 release date The Boys season 2, episode 5 begins streaming Friday, Sept. 18 on Amazon Prime.

Just a few more days and the Boys season 2 episode 4 will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video and you can get your gritty, gory superhero action.

Fans have been waiting (some, not so patiently) for every new Boys season 2 episode. Unlike season 1, all of the Boys season 2 episodes weren't dropped at once. As we explained in our guide on how to watch The Boys season 2, creator Eric Kripke revealed months ago that it would premiere with three episodes, then air weekly.

As the saying goes, all good things come to those who wait!

So, what can fans expect from The Boys season 2 episode 5? In a preview clip posted online, it looks like a bad day for anyone in Homelander's field of vision. Also, Butcher's got good news and bad news to handle: his dog Terror is back and he's apparently going to fight with Black Noir.

The Boys S02E05 continues the opposing storylines of Homelander (Antony Starr) and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban). In the previous episode, Billy was reunited with his wife, Becca, but discovered she didn't want to leave with him. Now that revenge is no longer a factor, will Billy feel motivated to continue his war against the supes?

As far as Homelander, he's still grappling with the growing popularity of Stormfront (Aya Cash). They'll face off over control over the Seven. And perhaps we'll learn more about Stormfront's past when she was known as Liberty.

The Boys season 2 episodes schedule

For the rest of The Boys season 2, episodes will be released weekly on Fridays. Kripke told Collider he wanted to avoid "a sugar rush of a binge."

"“People burn through it in a week or two. There's an intense amount of activity, and then it sort of fades," he noted.

Here's the schedule for The Boys season 2 episodes:

Episode 1, "The Big Ride" — streaming now

Episode 2, "Proper Preparation and Planning" — streaming now

Episode 3, "Over the Hill with the Swords of a Thousand Men" — streaming now

Episode 4, "Nothing Like It in the World" — streaming now

Episode 5, TBD — Friday, Sept. 18

Episode 6, TBD — Friday, Sept. 25

Episode 7, TBD — Friday, Oct. 2

Episode 8, TBD — Friday, Oct. 9

We know the remaining episode titles, thanks to Writers Guild of America credits, but it's not clear which episodes numbers and titles match:

"We Gotta Go Now" by Ellie Monahan

"The Bloody Doors Off" by Anslem Richardson

"Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker" by Craig Rosenberg

"What I Know" by Rebecca Sonnenshine