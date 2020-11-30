The biggest Cyber Monday TV deal ever is this 82-inch Samsung for $600 off

We've seen plenty of killer Cyber Monday TV deals, but none as big as this (both metaphorically and literally speaking)!

For a limited time, you can get the Samsung 82-inch 8 Series LED 4K UHD TV on sale for just $1,199.99. That's a whopping $600 off, and makes this the cheapest 82-inch TV we've seen. Simply put, it's one of the best TV deals you can get right now.

Use a gaming VPN to eliminate throttling and lag

Samsung 82" 8 Series LED 4K TV: was $1,799 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

The Samsung 8 Series TV offers everything you could want in a theater-sized display. You get HLG, HDR10+ support, a 120Hz refresh rate with VRR (important for next-generation gaming), and Bixby voice command support. It's currently $600 off and at its lowest price ever. View Deal

While this display doesn't deliver the superior picture quality of QLED TVs, the colors on display are vibrant and motion remains fluent. The 8 Series packs Samsung's Tizen smart TV platform, AirPlay 2 for casting, and Dolby Digital Plus surround sound support.

If you're in the market for a larger TV, the 8 series delivers the most bang for your buck. Excellent motion handling and short lag times help the TV compete with some of our best gaming TVs. If you want one of the best all-around TVs over 75 inches, this is it.

Shop more Cyber Monday sales