The best Xbox One X deal of the year is still available

If you've been holding out for the right Xbox One deal, B&H Photo has the sale you've been looking for.

For a limited time, the retailer has the Xbox One X on sale for $299 via an on-page clickable coupon. That's $200 off and the best Xbox One X deal of 2019.

Xbox One X: was $499 now $299 @ B&H Photo

The most powerful Xbox around will let you play games in 4K and watch 4K UHD Blu-rays. Frequently on sale for $349, the console is now available for just $299, which is the cheapest Xbox One X deal of 2019. View Deal

In our Xbox One X review , we really liked the 4K quality gaming experience the console provided. When you're not playing games, you can also use the console to watch 4K UHD Blu-rays and stream 4K content. Make sure to check out our list of the best Xbox One games to help build our your gaming library.

Keep in mind, the Xbox Series X has been officially confirmed by Microsoft, but the next-gen console won't be out till next holiday season. (And it likely won't cost anywhere near $299).