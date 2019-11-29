The best video doorbell is $80 off for Black Friday (hint: it's not Ring)

If you like keeping a close eye on your homestead, we've got just the Black Friday deal for you.

Google Nest Hello is our favorite video doorbell, and its smart facial recognition technology puts your surveillance game ahead of the curve. You can get it now from Best Buy for $149. (Or Walmart.)

In our Nest Hello review, Google earned 4.5 stars for its great video quality, handy Google Assistant integration, and excellent facial recognition functionality. We appreciate how this feature can be used to recognize frequent visitors, or alert you when a package has been delivered.

The Nest Hello can detect people, motion, and sound, and the accompanying web app lets you view older clips. (You can also export these clips, or create a custom time lapse.) Products with Google Assistant built in (like the Google Home, Google Home Mini, and the Nest Cam IQ) can be programmed to let you know when someone's at the door, and you can even send a live video stream to Chromecast-equipped TVs.

It was already a great value at $229, but with this $80 price drop, now it's a steal.