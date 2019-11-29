The best video doorbell is $80 off for Black Friday (hint: it's not Ring)

If you like keeping a close eye on your homestead, we've got just the Black Friday deal for you.
Google Nest Hello is our favorite video doorbell, and its smart facial recognition technology puts your surveillance game ahead of the curve. You can get it now from Best Buy for $149. (Or Walmart.)
Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell: was $229 now $149 @ Best Buy (or Walmart)
Quality HDR video, a strong speaker/microphone combo, and the frequently updated Nest app make this video doorbell a top pick. Get it now at Best Buy or Walmart for $149.View Deal
In our Nest Hello review, Google earned 4.5 stars for its great video quality, handy Google Assistant integration, and excellent facial recognition functionality. We appreciate how this feature can be used to recognize frequent visitors, or alert you when a package has been delivered.
The Nest Hello can detect people, motion, and sound, and the accompanying web app lets you view older clips. (You can also export these clips, or create a custom time lapse.) Products with Google Assistant built in (like the Google Home, Google Home Mini, and the Nest Cam IQ) can be programmed to let you know when someone's at the door, and you can even send a live video stream to Chromecast-equipped TVs.
It was already a great value at $229, but with this $80 price drop, now it's a steal.
Black Friday: Quick links
- Adidas: Up to 50% off select apparel
- Alienware: Up to $550 off Alienware gaming desktops and laptops
- Amazon: New Black Friday deals every hour
- B&H Photo: Up to $500 off Canon, Nikon, and more
- Best Buy: Shop Black Friday now
- Chewy: Up to 60% off pet food and toys; BOGO select items
- Dell: Save up to 40% on XPS, monitors, desktops
- HP: Up to 63% off Envy, Spectre, and more laptops
- Lenovo: Up to 56% off ThinkPads
- Lowe's: Up to 60% off DeWalt, Dyson, Honeywell, GE, more
- Microsoft: $500 off Surface Book 2
- Mixbook: 45% off sitewide via "BF19"
- Newegg: Sales on components, graphics cards, SSDs
- Purple: Up to $400 off Purple mattresses
- Verizon: Free phone and 50% off activation fee when purchased online
- Walmart: Best deals you can get now
- Xfinity: $150 Prepaid Visa card with Internet + TV bundles