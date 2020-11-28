The best Cyber Monday iPad deals 2020

Don't despair if you're still waiting for a new tablet. Cyber Monday iPad deals are beginning to emerge, and they're cutting the costs on Apple's devices — even the brand new iPad Air.

While our favorite iPad Air deal is out-of-stock at the moment, you can find deals on the more affordable entry-level iPad and super-pricey iPad Pro. While searching for the best Cyber Monday Deals, we've kept an eye out for ways to save on Apple's tablets.

Want a big screen and a lot of speed? You can save the most money on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro: 2018's still-great model is up to $350 off, while the newer 2020 model is $99 off at Amazon. And you can use that spare cash to buy yourself the Magic Keyboard, which is a must-have if you want the most out of your new purchase.

Cyber Monday iPad deals — top 5 sales right now

Best Cyber Monday iPad deals and sales

10.2" iPad (32GB/2020/LTE): was $459 now $259 @ Best Buy

Those who want the freedom of an LTE-enabled iPad can save $200 by going with Best Buy and Verizon. With a 2-year contract you cut 36% off the 2020 iPad's price, and you can get the same savings on the 128GB iPad too.View Deal

10.9" iPad Air (2020): was $599 now $569 @ Amazon

Out of Stock: The new iPad Air sports a larger 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. Best of all, it's now on sale, with the grey model at $30 off when it's in stock at Amazon. You can find a similar deal at Walmart, once inventory returns.View Deal

11" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $799 now $729 @ Best Buy

If you want lots of speed, the 2020 iPad Pro offers Apple's insanely fast A12Z Bionic CPU. That chip turbo-charges the iPad's performance making apps flow even more smoothly on its 11-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display (which features 120Hz Pro Motion technology). It features the same specs/hardware as the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but costs less. You'll sometimes find this deal at Amazon, but it comes in and out of stock.View Deal

10.5" iPad Pro (64GB/2017): was $779 now $680 @ Amazon

Not to parrot Homer Simpson too closely, but "it's still good, it's still good!" Amazon's got $104 off the 2017 iPad Pro, which is still a great tablet. The Tom's Guide battery test took 13 hours and 55 minutes to drain this iPad Pro of a full charge, making it one of the longest lasting slates ever — plus, it's got a 120Hz ProMotion display, giving you smooth refresh rates. The iPhone 12 and the iPad Air 2020 don't even have that.View Deal

10.2" iPad (128GB/2020): was $459 now $409 @ B&H Photo

Apple's just upgraded the processor on its entry-level iPad, and B&H is giving you $30 off the 128GB model. The 2020 iPad (8th Generation) features Apple's A12 Bionic CPU, a more-than-welcome upgrade that gives the iPad the speed boost that iPadOS' multitasking tricks deserve.View Deal

12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy

Those who want the latest and greatest can still save. Amazon's knocked $99 off the 2020 iPad Pro, which packs the fastest processor (Apple's A12Z Bionic CPU) in any tablet today, as well as dual 12MP/10MP rear cameras and a 7MP front-facing camera for when it's time to take a FaceTime or Zoom call. This is one of the best Cyber Monday iPad deals we've seen on Apple's premium tablet. View Deal

iPad mini (Wi-Fi, 256GB, 2019): was $549 now $479 @ Amazon

A 64GB version of the iPad mini had been available at $65 discount, but it's out of stock. You can still get the 256GB model on Apple's smallest iPad. Its handheld size makes it ideal for reading and you've got a lot more storage on this version.View Deal

Cyber Monday iPad deals — which iPad should I buy?

Apple's iPad family is now bigger than ever. Currently, these are the models that Apple offers:

NEW 10.2" iPad 2020 (32GB/128GB): $329/$429

$329/$429 NEW 10.9" iPad Air 2020 (64GB/256GB): $599/$749

$599/$749 7.9' iPad Mini (64GB/256GB): $399/$549

$399/$549 11" iPad Pro (128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB): $799/$899/$1,099/$1,299

$799/$899/$1,099/$1,299 12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB): $999/$1,099/$1,299/$1,499

The 10.2-inch iPad is the most popular iPad for a reason. It's Apple's mainstream model that's both its most affordable, while offering good bang for your buck. The tablet uses Apple's A12 Bionic processor, giving faster performance that makes the tablet more capable for iPadOS 14's multitasking tricks. It's also going to make your next round in Apple Arcade a bit smoother.

The new 10.2-inch iPad can be used for sketching and drawing, thanks to its Apple Pencil (1st gen) support. For the first time, you can also pair the 10.2-inch iPad with Apple's Smart Keyboard.

Our iPad Air (2020) review explains why that tablet is the best iPad for most people. It's a lot like the iPad Pro, but its starting price is $200 less. Those perks start with thin bezels and the flat-edge design, but it's also got the support for the top Apple accessories — the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil that's much easier to charge and the Magic Keyboard which is an actual delight to use.

Apple's iPad mini is the smallest tablet in Apple's lineup (as its name implies). It's not light on power, though, as Apple's A12 Bionic chip makes it as fast as the normal iPad. Beloved by many, its portable size makes it ideal for reading, as well as writing emails and browsing social media. And don't worry, its screen is still great enough to watch an episode of one of the best Netflix shows.

Power users, though, will want the iPad Pro. It's available in both 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes and you'll find better deals on the 2018 model, which is pretty similar to the 2020 edition. The newer iPad Pro does feature slight performance gains found in Apple's octo-core A12Z CPU. Even though its pricey, it's still been the subject of holiday sales. Other cheap iPad deals are available as well, so keep your eyes open for optimal savings.