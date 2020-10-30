The best Casper mattress deal of 2020 is here ahead of Black Friday

November is renown for its Black Friday mattress deals and while there are still a few days left in October, one of the best mattress manufacturers just released one of the best deals we've seen to date.

Currently, Casper is taking 15% off sitewide via coupon code "DAYLIGHT". (The coupon should be applied automatically). After discount, the Casper Original Mattress starts at just $506 (was $595). This is one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen from Casper all year. It even beats their holiday sale from the previous year, which took 15% off Casper's premium mattresses only.

Casper offers three lines of mattresses. There's the Original, Nova Hybrid, and Wave Hybrid. The Original is an all-foam mattress which gives you a more contouring feel, whereas the hybrid mattresses add lift and airflow thanks to their dedicated springs. (You can check out our Casper mattress FAQ to find the best mattress for your needs and budget).

If you're looking for the best bang for your buck, the Casper Original Mattress is hard to beat. Designed to benefit all types of sleepers, it offers three zones of support targeting your shoulders, lower back, and hips. Its perforated breathable foam also helps keep you cool throughout the night.

Meanwhile, if you're not looking for a new mattress — Casper is also taking up to 60% off quilts, mattress toppers, and sheet sets. Normally on sale for 50% off, these are the best prices we've seen for Casper bedding.

This Casper mattress deal is valid through November 2. Make sure to follow our guide to the best mattress deals for sales throughout the month.