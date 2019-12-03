The Baby Yoda plush you've been looking for is finally here (but there's a catch)

Around the Tom's Guide offices, we've been waiting for weeks to learn about when we'll get the chance to buy an official Baby Yoda plush. Thanks to a Walmart leak, it appears that day is upon us.

The full press image of the Baby Yoda plush, which features a vinyl head, comes to us via the prolific games/culture tweeter Wario64, who published it (alongside a link) earlier this morning. There's just one catch -- you can't buy the toy just yet.

Star Wars The Mandalorian - The Child 11” Plush is up for preorder at Walmart ($24.99) https://t.co/n3zUtdLoly pic.twitter.com/dvg32Rq1kzDecember 3, 2019

Unfortunately, this $25 The Child 11-inch Plush, doesn't seem to be currently active at Walmart. Clicking that link sends you to the big list of plush Star Wars toys at the mega-retailer. However, according to ComicBook.com, the product will officially go back up starting at 3 p.m. ET/12 pm. PT.

We found the same results when searching "Star Wars Child Plush" and seeing this below entry. Also, note the late May delivery date, which is a major bummer.

(Image credit: Walmart)

Keep it tuned to Tom's Guide for all your Baby Yoda needs -- we'll be sure to update this story once the product goes on sale officially.