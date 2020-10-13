The awesome DJI Mavic Mini drone is $100 off for Prime Day

Bet you didn't see a professional-level drone coming as a must-have Prime Day deal. Offering the most bang for your buck, DJI's Mavic Mini houses a solid 2.7K camera for selfies, aerial shots and exploration. If you've been holding out for a deal on a new toy, here's your chance to grab one of our favorite drones for a fraction of its price.

For a limited time, Amazon has the DJI Mavic Mini on sale for $399. That's $100 off and a steep discount on such a highly coveted device.

DJI Mavic Mini: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

One of our favorite drones combines all the features you could want into a highly portable body. It has a 2.7K camera with image stabilization, a 30-minute battery life and miles of operating range make for a universal drone accessible to pros and newbies alike. For Prime Day, Amazon is knocking $100 off the price. View Deal

In our DJI Mavic Mini review, DJI's drone earned our pick as one of the best drones for its precise movements, great video quality, and tiny size. Seriously, this drone is the size of a soda can.

The Mavic Mini weighs a scant 249 grams, which means you don't have to register it with the FAA. Despite its small size, it gets nearly 30 minutes of flight time, which is excellent for any drone, let alone one this small.

In our time spent with the drone, the controls proved to be responsive and intuitive. More importantly, both video and still images looked fantastic, whether we were shooting in the sun or on a dreary and windy day.

If you're looking for one of the best drones for yourself or as a gift for someone, you won't do better than the DJI Mavic Mini at this price.

