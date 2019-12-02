The amazing Blue Yeti USB mic is just $75 for Cyber Monday (with a free game!)

When the Tom's Guide staff (myself included) create podcasts, we use the Blue Yeti. And right now, Cyber Monday deals have even come for the podcasters, bringing our favorite USB microphone to its all time low price.
Right now, at B&H Photo, the Blue Yeti mic is just $75. Oh, and that includes the massive PC game Assassin's Creed Odyssey, but that's just the gravy on top. That price is $60 off the standard bundle price of $140.
Blue Yeti w/ Assassin's Creed Odyssey: was $140 now $75 @ B&H
This is the best price we've seen for this microphone, which also includes a free game. The Yeti's quality audio recording capabilities, plus support for multiple audio patterns, makes it our top pick for USB mics.View Deal
While most podcasters will opt for the cardioid audio recording, the Yeti mic can pick up bidirectional, omnidirectional and stereo sound. It's a favorite among Twitch streamers, YouTube creators, and musicians.
The Yeti's also got a solid, durable build quality, as well as easily accessible controls for volume, gain and mute (for when you need to cough or take a sip of water). It doesn't hurt that you get Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Ubisoft's sprawling open-world adventure, right out of the box.
Be sure to bookmark our roundup of the best Cyber Monday deals, as we'll be tracking the best savings on the web all week long.
Cyber Monday: Quick links
- Adidas: Up to 50% off select apparel
- Alienware: Up to $550 off Alienware gaming desktops and laptops
- Amazon: Cyber Monday sales now live
- B&H Photo: Up to $500 off Canon, Nikon, and more
- Backcountry: Up to 50% off sitewide
- Best Buy: Shop Cyber Monday now
- Boost Mobile: Extra 15% off all phones via coupon "CYBER2019"
- Casper: 20% off mattresses at Amazon
- Chewy: Up to 60% off pet food and toys; BOGO select items
- Dell: Save up to 40% on XPS, monitors, desktops
- Expedia: $200 off flights today only
- Harry & David: Up to 50% off gift baskets
- HP: Up to 65% off Envy, Spectre, and more laptops
- Hydro Flask: 25% off via coupon "XMASEVE19"
- Lenovo: Up to 56% off ThinkPads
- Lowe's: Up to 60% off DeWalt, Dyson, Honeywell, GE, more
- Microsoft: $500 off Surface Book 2
- Mixbook.com: 55% off sitewide via "CYBER19"
- MyHeritage: DNA kits now $39 each
- Newegg: Sales on components, graphics cards, SSDs
- Otterbox: 25% off + free shipping
- Purple: Up to $400 off Purple mattresses
- REI: Cyber Week sale 50% off sitewide
- Rosetta Stone: BOGO subscription sale
- Sears: Up to 40% off appliances
- Sling: Free Amazon Fire TV Stick
- Sonos: Up to $100 off select Sonos speakers
- Verizon FiOS: Free $100 Visa card and Disney Plus w/ Internet + Custom TV
- Verizon: Free phone and 50% off activation fee when purchased online
- Walmart: Best deals you can get now
- Xfinity: $150 Prepaid Visa card with Internet + TV bundles