The concept of the robotic vacuum has somewhat taken off over the past few years, but to date, robotic vacuums have been a little lackluster, offering little cleaning power and few standout features. That, however, is finally changing, thanks to a new generation of robotic vacuums lead by the new Roborock S6.

The Roborock S6 boasts a ton of great features, coupled with a ton of power, the ability to clean your carpets and hard floors, and even the ability to mop.

The new device will be perfect for those who have been cleaning their floors manually. That’s because of the fact that the Roborock S6 essentially works automatically – so you can set it to clean when you’re away from the home, meaning you’ll come home to a nice clean floor. That’s pretty convenient – and it leaves more time for things that you actually enjoy doing, without having to worry about cleaning the floors.

You could even set the device to work at night -- given the fact that the Roborock S6 can work seamlessly at night using its laser-guided navigation system meaning that its navigation isn’t affected by how much light there is, plus the fact that it’s 50 percent quieter than previous-generation robotic vacuums, so you may hardly notice that it’s vacuuming. There are different modes for different times too – sometimes you may just want it cleaning quietly in the background, in which case you can use Quiet mode. Alternatively, at times, you may need a little more cleaning power, in which case you can step things up to the Turbo or Max suction modes.

There are plenty of other reasons you might want a robotic vacuum like the Roborock S6. It can be especially helpful to those with allergies. That’s because you could set it to clean every single day if you want, without you really having to do anything – and the more you clean, the fewer allergens there will be in your home. Pet owners will love it, too – instead of having to clean up your pet’s hair, you can actually spend more time with them.

The Roborock S6 shouldn’t look out of place in any home. It’s got a classy-looking design and is available in white and a sleek-looking black, as well as a rose gold model. In fact, it has even won an iF product design award for design excellence. It’s designed to be easy to maintain, too -- key components can be easily removed for cleaning and maintenance, so the vacuum should easily last for years to come.

Under the hood, the device boasts a huge range of sensors, including an accelerometer, odometer, multiple infra-red sensors, compass and more. It uses all this tech to roam around your home without danger of it falling off the stairs or getting trapped. And, the Roborock S6 creates a virtual map of your home, helping ensure that it won’t miss a spot. You can program virtual no-go barriers and exclusionary zones into the device so that it doesn’t get too close to things that might be fragile.

One of the coolest things about the Roborock S6 is the fact that it’s so versatile. The vacuum isn’t just a vacuum – it also comes with a mop attachment, and you can tell it how much water to use with that attachment – meaning that the device is just as good at cleaning your hard floors as it is cleaning the carpet.

When it comes to cleaning power, the Roborock S6 is pretty powerful. The vacuum is perfectly capable of sucking up most things that you can throw at – and is powerful enough to suck up objects as heavy as a AA battery. In other words, it should be more than capable of handling most dirt, pet hair and so on.

The vacuum can be pretty easily controlled too – you can control it straight through the Roborock app, plus you can control it through Alexa – which is a super handy touch.