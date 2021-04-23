Target PS5 restock tipped for next week — here's what we know

PS5 restock has been in short supply at Target in recent weeks — in fact, the retailer hasn't replenished its stock of the in-demand console since last month. But that may be set to finally change next week.

According to online stock tracking accounts, Target may be gearing up for a restock next week. This would be the retailer's first restock in four weeks and would give customers still eager to get their hands on a PS5 another shot at securing Sony's next-gen gaming machine.

PS5 restock at Target (check stock)

PS5: $499 @ Target

Sony's PS5 is one of the most in-demand products in the world right now. For good reason. Packing the ability to play games in 4K at 60 fps it's a true next-gen experience. Target may be restocking the console next week. View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Target

The PS5 Digital edition features the same powerful specs as the regular PS5, just minus the 4K Blu-ray drive. It's ideal for those who can't stand disc swapping. Target hasn't had any stock of the Digital Edition for over a month. View Deal

PS5 restock tracker — check all retailers

While it had originally been hoped that Target would restock the PS5 this week, Wednesday and Thursday (Target's preferred restock days) came and went without a trace of stock. The silver lining is that Jake Randall, a YouTuber and a prominent figure in PS5 stock tracking circles, has received a tip that a PS5 restock may happen next week at Target.

🚨 🎯 *TARGET UPDATE* 🎯 🚨 I am seeing more stores that are scheduled to receive BOTH #PS5 and #XboxSeriesX next week. Take this store for example, receiving stock by Monday 4/26.This makes me believe the drop will be next week but I’m still up tomorrow morning just in case! pic.twitter.com/nSLBK72pSIApril 22, 2021 See more

This information was corroborated by Matt Swider of TechRadar, who has also heard from his retail sources that PS5 consoles have been shipped to some Target locations. This could mean the retailer is sitting this week out and instead planning a larger restock next week.

All accurate, Jake. 14 PS5 consoles is what I’m seeing on average too. Around a dozen of PS5 Disc, according to employees I’ve chatted with. Before… it was 40+ (unless they’re hiding numbers from employees too, which they just may be doing).April 21, 2021 See more

It's unknown whether this potential drop will contain any stock of the PS5 Digital Edition. The all-digital model of the PS5 is even harder to get hold of than the standard version right now, with several recent restocks having solely contained the PS5 Disc Edition.

It's worth remembering that this is ultimately all just speculation and shouldn't be taken as official confirmation. Target is certainly due a restock at this point, but we've been burnt before, so don't put all your faith into online whispers.

To make sure you don't miss out on the stock drop, we’re tracking PS5 restocks not just at Target, but every major retailer. Make sure to bookmark our where to buy a PS5 guide for the latest stock information as we get it.

How to buy a PS5 at Target

Firstly, ensure you have an account set up with your payment and address details stored. This is a vital step if you want to secure a PS5 during a restock. Getting stock in your basket is only half the battle, you don’t want the console to sell out while you’re entering your details. Make sure it’s all pre-saved so you can checkout in seconds.

Target is known for releasing stock in waves, typically going first with the PS5 standard edition and then following it up with a restock of the PS5 Digital edition. So even if you get on the retailer and the PS5 is already sold out, it’s worth sparing the extra time to see if you can catch a second wave.

Jake Randall also suggests using alternative payment methods such as PayPal, Apple Pay, or RedCard if possible. The advantage with these is that they use a separate payment portal which bypasses Target’s own servers which have in the past collapsed under the strain of thousands of people all trying to secure that coveted order confirmation email.

Target also has an app that can be used to try and secure a PS5. A good trick is to try and checkout during a restock on both a desktop and a mobile device. It’s recommended that if you manage to add the PS5 to your cart on one, you switch over to the other to complete checkout. So long as you’re logged in it’ll keep track of the content of your cart.

Finally, at checkout, you can edit your location to select a store that has PS5 in stock if your local is sold out. Occasionally doing this might stop you from progressing further through the checkout process, but if you encounter this issue just clear your browser cookies and give it a second try.