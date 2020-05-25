Summer savings: Home Depot Memorial Day sale has hot price on GE air conditioner

With summer coming, so are higher temperatures. A window air conditioner can help beat the heat, and Home Depot is offering one at a price that won't overheat your wallet.

Currently, you can get the GE AEE08AT 8,000 BTU Air Conditioner for $449. You'll have to add it to your cart to see this price. The window unit can both heat and cool a room with three different speeds for each option. It's got a range of up to 350 square feet, making it the perfect choice for a medium-size room. By comparison, Walmart has it for $1,038 and Appliances Connection has it for $809.

Home Depot's $449 price is especially noteworthy, because that's hundreds of dollars off what you'd pay for the GE air conditioning unit at other retailers. Prices vary depending on where you're shopping, but we've seen that same GE air conditioner selling for $850 or more at some places. So for $449, you'll want to strike while the iron's hot.

