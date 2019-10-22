Watch the Final Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Trailer Right Now

The final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is here, and it's clear that Lucasfilm saved the best footage for last. Just have a tissue or two handy.

The trailer opens with Rey running through a forest, knocking over what looks like an old Resistance/Rebel Alliance helmet. Soon after, we get some shots of waht's left of The Resistance, followed by the sunken ruins of the Death Star. It's here where we get a tiny glimpse of a lightsaber battle (or perhaps training session?) between Rey and Kylo Ren.

Other highlights include a shot of TIE Fighters approaching an absolutely stunning island of ice, a Star Destroyer rising out of the ocean, and an epic space battle between Resistance and First Order ships.

Now for the tearjerkers. C-3PO tells Poe, Finn, Rey and Chewie that he's taking "one last look at his friends" after being hooked up to some sort of machine, which is followed by a crushingly goosebump-inducing version of the iconic main Star Wars theme. We see Rey embrace Leia, some more Resistance vs First Order combat, a look at Rey and Kylo destroying some sort of… thing together and another tease of what could be Emperor Palpatine in the flesh (or in a vision).

Finally, a voice over of Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker saying "the Force will be with you," followed by Carrie Fisher's voice saying, "always." Total goosebumps.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives on Dec. 20. You can get your Rise of Skywalker tickets right now.