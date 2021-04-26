Spotify price just got hiked — what you'll pay now

Spotify is about to bump up the price of its subscription plans in the UK. The new prices will come into effect on April 30. Here's everything you need to know about the new pricing structure, and how to secure an extra month at the current price.

Spotify subscribers in the UK are beginning to receive an email from the streaming service letting them know about the new status quo. All plans are being affected, with the exception of Spotify Premium's £9.99 price tag. Premium Student, Premium Duo and Premium Family are all getting a price increase.

The current pricing structure sees customers paying a monthly fee of £4.99 for Spotify Premium Student, £12.99 for Spotify Premium Duo, and £14.99 for Spotify Premium Family.

As of April 30, Spotify Premium Student will cost £5.99, Spotify Premium Duo will come in at £13.99, while Spotify Premium Family is getting a slightly larger increase, bringing its new price to £16.99 per month.

If you already have an active account which you're paying for monthly, Spotify is giving you a grace period of one extra month at the existing price. But be aware that there's no escaping the rollout, and you'll have to relegate yourself to paying the new price come May 30. Anyone partaking in a Spotify trial will also get one month at the current price, so now is the perfect time to sign up for one.

Spotify's price hike is contained to the UK for now. Whether the change in price will come to other regions is not known at this time. Just as recently as February, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek told the Financial Times the company is treading "very carefully" when it comes to raising its prices in the US market.

"There are definitely [parts] of the US where it’s starting to become mature, but large portions of the US are just now discovering streaming. That’s why we’re playing it very carefully in the US."

Implementing a price increase in the region just two months after explicitly saying otherwise seems unlikely.