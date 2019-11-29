Spotify Black Friday deal gets you three months of Premium for the price of one

Yes, you could just keep using Spotify for free, but do you really want ads to blare at you when you're playing DJ at the holiday party? Spotify's looking to seize on the discount-mania of Black Friday week, joining in on the best Black Friday deals with a significant discount of its own.

Right now, people who haven't been paying for their tunes (or cancelled before Oct. 20), can get three months of ad-free Spotify Premium for $9.99. That's two free months of the service. This will serve holiday travelers well, as you save music to your device for offline listening on planes, trains and automobiles.

Spotify Premium (3 months): was $29.97 now $9.99

You deserve ad-free music. I don't know you, but I know that we all should be allowed to listen to our favorite songs, without ads interrupting them. So, take Spotify Premium for a spin with this deal that chops the price: three months for the price of one.View Deal

If you're still wondering why to get Spotify Premium: In addition to ad-free listening and offline downloads, a Premium subscription cuts away the song skip limit for Spotify's curated playlists.

To reiterate Spotify's fine-print, "Offer not available to users who canceled Premium after Oct 19, 2019. Offer ends Dec 31, 2019." Hopefully, we'll see an even better Cyber Monday deal for this, or something similar on another streaming service.