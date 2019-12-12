Spotify and Google Fi are giving away Google smart speakers: How to get yours

The Nest Mini is one of the best smart speakers we've tested, and these days, it's quite easy to find on the cheap. Google's mighty, little fabric-cloaked puck was on sale frequently over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But if you missed it, and you just so happen to subscribe to either Google Fi for wireless service or Spotify for music streaming, it's your lucky day.

Both services are offering free mini Google smart speakers for customers while supplies last. There is an important difference between the deals, though: Google Fi is giving away the latest model, the Nest Mini, whereas the Spotify freebie features the older Google Home Mini.

No matter which model you get, both are adorable and capable tiny speakers that offer a direct line to the powerful Google Assistant (which, coincidentally, recently gained interpretive talents). However, the Nest Mini features improved bass and overall sound quality, an extra microphone for better sensitivity to voice commands and a hook on the back, so you can hang it on a wall.

Here's how to nab your free speaker.

How to get a free Google Home Mini from Spotify

Spotify's promotion is available to all new or current Premium members, whether they be on an individual account, family account or student. The caveat is that to be eligible for the deal, you must subscribe to Spotify directly, and not through a third party (like your wireless carrier, for example.)

If that describes you, simply visit Spotify's Google Home Mini registration page to claim yours. Spotify has reached out to customers via email about the deal, though it very well could have gotten buried in your inbox, as it did in mine. There's also a handy FAQ to answer any questions you might have. The offer expires on January 15, 2020 (or when stock runs out), so snag yours while you can.

How to get a free Nest Mini from Google Fi

Google Fi subscribers who have had active service before Dec. 9 are eligible for a free Nest Mini from the carrier. There's a limit of one speaker per individual or group account, though it's really easy to take part: simply open the Google Fi app on your phone, and tap "Get your gift" when you see the bulletin about the offer.

This deal expires on Dec. 31, so you'll have to move before the end of the month. We hope you enjoy your new smart speaker, and once you receive it, be sure to check out our list of the best Google Assistant skills to make it as useful as possible.