Sling TV free trial is best cord cutting deal yet — and price is locked in for a year

A new Sling 14-day free trial and a guaranteed locked-in price for a year means it's a very happy July 4th for cord cutters. Sling ranks number one on our list of the best cable TV alternatives, providing the live viewing experience of a cable or satellite package without hidden fees or impossible-to-cancel contracts.

You can still get all the broadcast, entertainment, news and sports channels you love (and even add on premium networks in many cases) at a much lower price. Now, with the 14-day Sling TV free trial, you can check out all that Sling has to offer. And Sling is guaranteeing current prices for its packages for all new and existing customers, through August 1, 2021.

Get 14 days of Sling TV for free when you sign up for the service before July 6. Yes, you can watch live TV for free! Sling lets you watch live sports, your favorite TV shows and movies and even premium extras like Showtime and Starz. Once the free trial is over, Sling's affordable plans start at just $30, a price that the service is guaranteeing for a full year.View Deal

Whether you get Sling Blue vs. Sling Orange, you'll get a ton of top channels, including some local networks, ESPN, AMC, BET, Bravo, CNN, Disney Channel, Food Network, FX, Lifetime, Syfy, TBS, TNT and USA.

Sling Orange costs $30 and offers more than 30 channels, while Sling Blue costs $30 offers more than 50 channels. However, the two packages come with different channel lineups, so if you want to make sure you can watch your preferred one, you should consider the combined Blue/Orange package at $45 per month. These prices are now guaranteed for a full year by Sling, so you never have to worry about a cost increase.

In our Sling TV review, we note that we like the service for its affordable pricing and the various add-on options, which includes the premium networks Showtime and Starz. Sling also comes with a Cloud DVR, so you never have to miss your favorite shows.

Plus, Sling is available on almost all of the best streaming devices, which means everybody can check out the free 14-day trial. Sling's versatility and flexibility truly makes it one of the best streaming services in the market.