Say what again! Let Samuel Jackson takeover your Alexa device for $1

Alexa is about to get a major attitude overhaul.

Amazon just released its first celebrity voice for Alexa, which replaces Alexa's voice with the voice of Jules Winnfield himself, Samuel L. Jackson. Even better, you can currently get the Samuel L. Jackson celebrity voice for just $0.99. The price will increase to $4.99 at the start of the new year.

Samuel L. Jackson Alexa voice: was $4.99 now $0.99 @ Amazon

Have Jules Winnfield himself tell you the weather, recite jokes, set a timer, or pick out the perfect tune with Amazon's first celebrity voice for Alexa. Get it for a buck before it increases to $5 at the start of the new year. View Deal

Echo Dot (3rd Gen): was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

Need an Alexa device? Amazon still has its Echo Dot 3rd Gen smart speaker on sale for $24.99. That's $25 off and just $2 shy of its all-time price low.View Deal

After purchasing the skill, you'll be asked to enable (or disable) explicit content. (You can toggle between the two at anytime via the Alexa app). You then need to ask Alexa to "introduce you to Samuel L. Jackson" to get the skill to kick in.

Once it's set up, you can have Jackson answer your Alexa queries for weather, music, and more. You can also ask specific questions about Jackson related to his career and specific roles.

Unfortunately, Jackson's voice isn't a complete Alexa voice replacement. The skill has a lot of limitations. For instance, you can't use Jackson's voice to set reminders, create shopping lists, or read you the day's news. Likewise, he can't order you a Royale with Cheese. However, for a buck, it's an inexpensive way to breathe new life into your Alexa device.