Save on Sony's stellar WH-1000XM3 headphones before Cyber Monday

Retailers clearly want to make a lot of noise leading up to Cyber Monday by rolling out a few Cyber Monday deals before the big online shopping day. And it's turning to Sony's outstanding WH-1000XM3 headphones to lead the way.

That's no surprise — Sony's headphones are known for their stellar noise cancellation, long battery life and comfy design. And right now, you can pick up a pair of the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones for $278 at Amazon. That's $72 off the normal price tag.

Looking elsewhere for your standout sound? Walmart is matching that $278 price on the WH-1000XM3 in the build-up to Cyber Monday.

If this deal sounds familiar, you've got a good memory for headphone promotions. Amazon ran the same price break in the build-up to Thanksgiving. The fact that retailers are once again offering deals on the WH-1000XM3 indicates just how popular these headphones are.

We include the WH-1000XM3 among the best wireless headphones. The long battery life is perfect for lengthy trips if your holiday travels take you far from home. And as we noted in our WH-1000XM3 review, Sony's headphones deliver top-rate sound along with impressive noise-cancellation features.

We're keeping tabs on all the discounts and deals that are popping up at retailers, including Amazon Cyber Monday deals and Walmart Cyber Monday deals. So check back with us between now and Monday to see which products are going on sale for the holidays.