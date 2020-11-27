Samsung's OLED Galaxy Chromebook is crazy cheap for Black Friday

Samsung has an enticing Black Friday deal on its Galaxy Chromebook, a gorgeous and powerful 2-in-1 laptop that hits many high marks.

Right now, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook can be had for just $349, a savings of $650 for Black Friday. The regular sale price is $200 off, but if you have a tablet or phone to trade in, you can save up to $450 more.

Galaxy Chromebook: was $999 now $349 @ Samsung

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Chromebook provides a brilliant 4K OLED display with an Intel Core i5 CPU and Samsung S-Pen. With an eligible trade-in, Samsung’s Black Friday sale knocks the price to its lowest ever — just $349.View Deal

The Galaxy Chromebook is distinguished by its bright red color, and a thin and light design that stands 9.9mm thick and weighs just 2.29 pounds. Its biggest distinction, though, is its bright and vibrant 13.3-inch 4K OLED display, an uncommon find at this price.

You also get an Intel Core i5 CPU and 256GB of memory, which is plenty of power for work and play in the Chrome browser. Samsung includes its S-Pen built into the Chromebook’s chassis. And the display has a flip-around hinge, so you can write on the screen as if it were a tablet.

In our Samsung Galaxy Chromebook review , we wished the battery lasted a little longer. But at this price, you can't go wrong with this Chromebook deal.

