Samsung Galaxy Note 20 event live blog: All the biggest Samsung reveals right here

After months of leaks, rumors and anticipation, it's finally time for Samsung to take the wraps off of the Galaxy Note 20 — and a whole lot more. Kicking off at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. BST, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 will see the reveal of five major new Samsung devices across smartphones, wearables and tablets.

And based on recent leaks and teases, we have a pretty good idea of what those devices will be. Joining the powerful new Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra will likely be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, which looks to improve on Samsung's debut foldable with a seamless front display and improved hinge. You can also look forward to a new Apple Watch rival in the Galaxy Watch 3, the unique bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live earbuds, and what could be a serious iPad Pro killer in the Galaxy Tab S7.

We'll be reporting live on Unpacked 2020 as it happens, so be sure to bookmark this page for the latest announcements and reactions out of Samsung's big Note 20 event in real time.

Samsung Unpacked 2020 live blog

9:10 am: The YouTube link for Samsung Unpacked is now live, which we've embedded above. We're now less than an hour away from showtime!

8:45 am: Need even more last-minute leaks? We've got an even better look at the full Unpacked lineup, including new color options for the Galaxy Z Fold 2, videos of the Tab S7 in action and some gorgeous shots of the Galaxy Watch 3.

8 am: It just wouldn't be an event day without everything leaking beforehand. In a string of last-minute leaks, longtime tipster Evan Blass revealed Samsung's entire Unpacked lineup, including tons of new photos and videos of the Galaxy Note 20 and a full look at the Galaxy Watch 3's user manual. There's very little left to the imagination at this point, but we're still excited to see these devices get officially shown off.

What can I say, I'm a perfectionist. pic.twitter.com/A6btpkyZGaAugust 5, 2020