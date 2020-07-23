Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 leak reveals a major disappointment

A big Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 leak has confirmed some key features, but alsoindicates that Samsung's new tablet may be less powerful than expected.

This latest leak comes from Pricebaba, citing Twitter leaker Ishan Agarwal (via TechRadar). While there are some apparent improvements over the Galaxy Tab S6, some of the changes lead us to believe that the standard Tab S7 will be an entry-level device compared to the more premium Tab S7 Plus.

The single render provided by Pricebaba doesn't reveal much, but we can see there are some fairly thin bezels surrounding the display, with the front camera faintly visible on the left side and a button on the top edge. That front camera has an 8MP resolution, while the rear sensor is 13MP.

The leak says you'll be able to buy the Tab S7 in either Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black, which are the same options that you get with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

There should be plenty of processing power thanks to a Snapdragon 865 chipset inside the Tab S7. However, the Tab S7 won't have the newer and faster Snapdragon 865 Plus chip, which is a bit of a disappointment.

While the Tab S7's 11-inch display will apparently have a 120Hz refresh rate, the panel is apparently LCD, not OLED like previous Galaxy Tabs. That seems like a notable downgrade, and may entice users to spring for the more premium Tab S7 Plus.

It looks as if the Tab S7 will have a bit more battery life than the Tab S6. The S7's battery is claimed to be 8,000 mAh, while the S6 has a capacity of 7,040 mAh.

RAM capacity isn't mentioned in the leak, but expect 6 or 8GB based on what other leaks have shown us. What is stated is a storage capacity of 128GB, with the option for SD expansion of up to another 1TB.

As for size and weight, the Tab S7 will measure 165.3 x 253.8 x 6.3mm (6.51 x 9.99 x 0.25 inches), and tip the scales at 498g (17.6 ounces). That makes it larger in all dimensions than the Galaxy Tab S6. It's a little deeper, taller and heavier than the 11-inch iPad Pro, but also thinner.

The leak claims the Tab S7 will sport AKG-tuned quad speakers. We were expecting AKG's involvement due to earlier leaks showing its logo on the back of the tablet, but having quad speakers should prove to be excellent premium feature.

When it comes to accessories, the Tab S7 comes with an S Pen, which can be stored in a slot on the back of the tablet like on previous Galaxy Tab S-series devices. There's also believed to be a keyboard cover included, which is generous on Samsung's part.

To unlock the Tab S7, there is said to be a fingerprint sensor in the home button. The Tab S7 Plus is thought to be getting an under-display fingerprint scanner however, a feature often seen on recent flagship Android phones.

The Tab S7 is one of several big launches to look forward to at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5. The Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Watch 3 are also expected to share the stage.