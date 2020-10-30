Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is an even better value thanks to this Black Friday sale

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is already an impressive bargain, packing many of the top features from the rest of the S20 lineup into a sub-$700 phone. And as part of the early batch of Best Buy Black Friday deals, it's an even better bragain, as the retailer is allowing you to save up to $400 on the Galaxy S20 FE.

Galaxy S20 FE UW: was $749 now $349 @ Best Buy

Buy the Galaxy S20 FE on an installment plan and activate it through Verizon and you'll save $400 on the cost of the phone. AT&T and Sprint offer similar deals at Best Buy, with savings of $300 on the $699 version of the Galaxy S20 FE.View Deal

The savings depend on which wireless carrier you activate you new Samsung phone with (and yes, you will have to activate your phone at checkout to get the lower price). The Galaxy S20 FE UW linked to Verizon's 5G service normally costs $750 at Best Buy; activate on a monthly payment plan with Verizon, though and you can lower you cost by $400, paying $14.58 a month over 24 months instead of $31.25.

AT&T and Sprint customers can take advantage of similar promotions at Best Buy. Activate with either carrier, and you can save $300 on the Galaxy S20 FE, which normally costs $699 when tied to either carrier. That means you'll pay $16.67 per month for 24 months at Sprint and $13.33 per month at AT&T, which spreads the payments out over 30 months.

While the Galaxy S20 FE doesn't offer all the features of the more expensive members of the S20 family, it ticks off the boxes on all the important features. It has 5G connectivity and a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 865 processor. You also get an excellent display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and more immersive gaming. We're even impressed by the cameras, which don't quite have the high-end optics of Samsung's other S20 models but still deliver excellent zoom shots.

This is just one of the many deals we're tracking for the busy holiday shopping season. Be sure to check out our guide to Black Friday deals to save on gifts for others and yourself.