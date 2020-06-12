Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak confirms death of this design feature

Earlier this week, reputable phone leaker Ice Universe teased that the Galaxy Note 20 could feature a flat display in an ominous tweet. That prediction may very well be correct, as a new set of alleged Galaxy Note 20 cases seem to confirm that Samsung is ditching its curved edges for a more old-school design.

As spotted by GSMArena, these images come once again from Ice Universe, who posted the shots on Chinese social media site Weibo. The rather boxy-looking cases appear to have tall, flat edges, likely to properly cover up the flattened sides we expect to see on the final Galaxy Note 20.

The best phones you can buy

What we know about the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

If Samsung does indeed make the switch to flat edges for the Galaxy Note 20, it'll be the biggest design change to the series in nearly 6 years. The company began offering curved-edge displays with 2014's Galaxy Note Edge, and the curved screens became part of Samsung's flagship design language by the time the Galaxy Note 7 (RIP) and Galaxy S8 rolled around.

(Image credit: Ice Universe/Weibo)

Several days ago, Ice Universe alluded to the possible design change with a strange tweet that read "Aristotle said: The earth is round. Icecat said: Samsung Galaxy Note20 is flat."

Whether its edges are curved for flat, the Galaxy Note 20 is shaping up to be a beast of a plus-sized flagship. Rumors and leaks point to both a 6.42-inch Galaxy Note 20 as well as a 6.87-inch Galaxy Note 20 Plus, both of which may pack speedy 120Hz displays, fast Snapdragon 865 processors, up to 12GB of RAM and up to a whopping 5,000-mAh battery pack.

The Note 20's cameras could be similar to that of the Galaxy Note 20 series, headlined by a 108MP main sensor on the Ultra model in addition to a 13MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. And since this is a Galaxy Note, expect the S-Pen stylus and DeX desktop mode to return.

We should know more about the Note 20 in August, when Samsung is expected to release its new flagship in addition to the Galaxy Fold 2 at a special Galaxy Unpacked livestream. Other rumored products such as the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds X may also make an appearance.