Samsung Galaxy A71 is the cheapest 5G phone yet, and it's out June 19

Affordable 5G phones are coming — or at least that's what phone makers, carriers and even Qualcomm have repeatedly told us. Well, we're halfway through 2020 and the least-expensive 5G phone you currently can buy still the OnePlus 8, which costs $699.

Thankfully, the affordable 5G resolution is imminent and it begins with the $599 Samsung Galaxy A71 5G.

Sure, a $600 for a phone is still rather pricey, but the Galaxy A71 5G is important because it breaks some barriers to entry that have kept 5G an exclusively high-end, flagship proposition until now.

Unlike the pricey Galaxy S20 series, which incorporates Snapdragon 865 processors, the Galaxy A71 employs the slower yet cheaper Snapdragon 765, which is Qualcomm's system-on-chip with an integrated 5G modem designed specifically for mid-range devices. The 765 combines two performance-focused 2.2GHz cores with six efficiency-minded 1.8GHz cores, for a decent balance of speed and endurance. It's also exclusive to the North American version of the Galaxy A71; Internationally, the phone will ship with Samsung's Exynos 980 processor.

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G specs Price: $599

OS: Android 10 with One UI

Display: 6.7-inch OLED (2400x1080)

CPU: Snapdragon 765

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB; expandable up to 1TB

Rear camera: Quad-lens: 64MP wide (ƒ/1.8), 12MP ultrawide (ƒ/2.2), 5MP depth (ƒ/2.2), 5MP macro (ƒ/2.4)

Front camera: 32MP (ƒ/2.2)

Battery: 4,500 mAh

The hope is that the Snapdragon 765 will usher in a wave of attainable 5G phones, from the TCL 10 5G to even Google's Pixel 5, depending on whose rumors you've been listening to. The Galaxy A71 5G will be the first of that breed, launching June 19 at T-Mobile and Sprint. Later this summer, it'll also drop at Verizon and AT&T, as well as unlocked direct from Samsung.

Aside from the 5G pitch, the Galaxy A71 is an otherwise well-appointed handset, with a robust 6GB of RAM, 128GB of built-in storage, a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with full-HD resolution, a 4,500-mAh battery and four cameras on the back comprising primary, ultra wide, depth and macro lenses.

In typical Samsung fashion, you'll be able to upgrade the Galaxy A71's total storage through the use of a microSD card, up to 1TB in size. A 25-watt fast charger will ship with the phone to help it juice back up as quickly as possible, but the A71 notably lacks wireless charging.

It's important to note that the Galaxy A71 isn't the only relatively-cheap 5G phone we expect to see from Samsung this year. There's also a 5G variant of the Galaxy A51 — a phone we reviewed, though weren't necessarily enamored with, ironically due to its anemic CPU. Presumably, a 5G version of that same phone will sport beefed up performance, as a result of Samsung having to slot in a different chipset. There's still no word on the Galaxy A51 5G's ETA.