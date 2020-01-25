2020 Royal Rumble live streams, match card, start time, entrants and rumors

Brock's entering the Royal Rumble at #1, will any of these superstars eliminate him?

Before the 10-second countdowns begin, find your Royal Rumble live stream. Yes, the start of the WWE calendar year gives us the annual extravaganza that decides two of the world's championship challengers at WrestleMania.

Whether you're fiending to watch The Fiend tackle Daniel Bryan or trying to predict which superstars make a surprise return in the PPV's 30-person battle royals, you've got the same plan as I do this weekend: counting down each and every match and entrance as the road to WrestleMania begins to be paved.

Personally, I'd argue that the most exciting part of this year's Royal Rumble is the relatively-new integration of NXT wrestlers into WWE's big four PPVs. While nothing is official yet, I believe that Survivor Series 2019 set a strong precedent that the black and yellow brand belongs on these super-cards.

When does the Royal Rumble start? Pre-show details While many will turn on their Royal Rumble live streams on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. Eastern (4 p.m. Pacific | Midnight GMT), the action starts a little earlier.

The Royal Rumble kickoff show begins two hours earlier, at 5 p.m. Eastern (2 p.m. Pacific | 10 p.m. GMT), and will likely have a match or two, which typically begin half-way in, once enough of the crowd has filtered in.

NXT's inclusion at the Rumble also makes sense because it's not exactly novel: Johnny Gargano and Aleister Black appeared in the 2019 Men's Rumble, while Io Shirai, Kacy Catanzaro, Candice LeRae, Kairi Sane and Xia Li appeared in the Women's Rumble last year. Heck, even Pete Dunne and Rhea Ripley (both "signed" to NXT UK last year) tangled in their respective Rumbles. Fun note: Ripley was eliminated by Bayley, and now that the two are on opposite sides of the face-heel dynamic, there's prime opportunity for Ripley to exact her revenge.

In 2018, fewer NXT stars were in the Rumble, with Andrade (back when he had a last name) and Adam Cole (BAY BAY!) in the men's Rumble, and Kairi Sane and Ember Moon in the Women's Rumble. If NXT got even-more folks in this year's event, it would show a gradual sea change where WWE's hottest brand is getting more chances to shine.

While Drew McIntyre is most folks' favorite to win the Men's Rumble, most of the other likely winners — for both Rumbles — are coming from NXT. Sure, Roman Reigns is always a good bet ... if you want to really test the WWE Universe's positivity towards the large canine. After McIntyre, NXT fan favorites Matt Riddle and Keith Lee are both prime candidates for a big win and call-up.

Over in the Women's Rumble, everything points to Shayna Baszler having a big night. While perennial favorites Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss have declared for the Rumble, neither has a whole lot of momentum, while the Queen of Spades is ready to move on up, having dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Royal Rumble live streams:

Royal Rumble 2020 card

Men's Royal Rumble match (for a world championship match at WrestleMania)

Women’s Royal Rumble match (for a women's championship match at WrestleMania)

Daniel Bryan vs "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) in a strap match for the Universal Championship

(c) in a strap match for the Universal Championship Asuka vs Becky Lynch (c) for the Raw Women's Championship

(c) for the Raw Women's Championship Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin in a falls count anywhere match

vs. King Corbin in a falls count anywhere match Shorty G vs. Sheamus

Lacey Evans vs. Bayley (c) for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

(c) for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Humberto Carrillo vs. Andrade (c) for the United States Championship

Our picks are marked in bold.

How to watch Royal Rumble live streams with a VPN

While the WWE Network (more on that below) is widely available and quite affordable, if you’re on vacation and logging into public Wi-Fi to stream the PPV (which I’ve done in the U.K., among other places), you might want to check out a VPN. You’re using that Wi-FI network to cut down on data usage, but it opens up any non-secured activity to snooping, and a virtual private network will hide your online activities from other people on the same Wi-Fi network.

Royal Rumble live stream via the WWE Network

The WWE Network, which costs $9.99 and includes a free 1-month trial for first-time subscribers, is the best place to watch The Rumble. Available nearly everywhere, one month of the WWE Network costs 18% as much as the Royal Rumble costs as a PPV (yes, DirecTV and the like still sell WWE pay-per-views).View Deal

Who's declared for the men's and women's Royal Rumbles?

Far fewer competitors have declared for the women's rumble than the men's. We will update this if and when we learn more names at the go-home SmackDown.

The Women's Royal Rumble announced participants:

Who could surprise at the Royal Rumble?

Each year, we see the Royal Rumble as a big stage where legends could make their ultimate return to the ring. The big name on everyone's lips is Edge, who retired from competition on April 11, 2011, due to his injured, once-broken, neck. Rumors have circulated for months that the Rated-R Superstar has been cleared from the injured list. He's denied it all, of course.

The other potential big return has been on WWE TV for months: CM Punk (aka Phil Brooks) who left the company acrimoniously in 2014, but has been working with the company on its FSI talk show, WWE Backstage.

Oh, and Cain Velasquez, whose in-ring debut against Brock Lesnar was less memorable than his arrival to the company on the first SmackDown on Fox, may also arrive to terrorize Lesnar. Speaking of which, Lesnar is entering the Rumble at #1, because he can.