Red Sox vs Yankees live stream: How to watch NY's MLB 2020 home opener series

Red Sox vs Yankees start time Red Sox vs Yankees starts at 7:05 p.m. ET / 4:05 p.m. PT / 12:05 a.m. BST tomorrow, (July 31). Coverage is scheduled to begin at the top of the hour on TV. Start times and channels for the Saturday and Sunday games are below.

Baseball's changed, but we're betting tomorrow's Red Sox vs Yankees live stream will show that rivalries never go away. Yes, this home opener for the Bronx Bombers may be without any of the BX faithful (megafans Desus and Mero will likely be live-tweeting the game though), as the MLB 2020 season proceeds with caution to an empty house.

The Yankees enter the game slightly well-rested, as their series against the Philadelphia Phillies was shut down in the aftermath of the Marlins COVID-19 infections, though they will have played a pair against the Orioles. Oh, and even though he said he'd be out there throwing the first pitch, U.S. President Donald J. Trump won't be in the house, as he said he has to focus on more pressing duties.

As for the Yankees, they've got a record of 3-1 in this 60-game season, taking a pair (and losing one) against the Nationals and beating the Orioles in game 1 of that series. That 0.750 record has them at the top of the AL East.

The Sox, meanwhile, are trying to get out of the cellar, with a 2-4 record that came from 1 win and 2 losses, in both of their opening series (vs the Orioles and Mets).

As for pitching matchups, Friday's game see NYY roll out Jordan Montgomery, who hasn't pitched at all this season, against Boston's Ryan Weber, who's got a scary 14.73 ERA off his 3.2 IP against Baltimore.

Masahiro Tanaka is apparently healthy to finally start this season, as he's pencilled in to start for NY on Saturday, where he's scheduled to face Zack Godley, who allowed 0 runs in 4 innings against the Mets. On Sunday, Boston's yet to pick a pitcher, while NY's sending James Paxton, who has a high 27 ERA off of 1 inning pitched, giving up 3 earned runs to the Nationals.

Here's everything you need to watch the Red Sox vs Yankees live streams:

How to avoid Red Sox vs Yankees blackouts with a VPN

OK, somehow you're travelling right now, or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Red Sox vs Yankees. Live streams are still possible in your neck of the woods, with a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none.

Red Sox vs Yankees live streams in the US

In the U.S. the Red Sox vs Yankees live streams are kinda hard to find for those who have cut the cord. The game is on YES and NESN. Those in NYC can watch YES on Hulu with Live TV, and Fubo TV has NESN, but for regional limitations apply (and they don't specify how that works). Stuck with a blackout? As we've said before, Express VPN is a great way to skirt these annoyances. The game is scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. ET / 4:05 p.m. PT.

Saturday's 7:07 ET game takes place on Fox, which is on Sling TV Blue and Sunday's 7:08 ET game airs on ESPN, which is on Sling TV Orange. So you'll want Sling Orange + Blue for both of those games.

MLB.TV ($25 per month/$60 per year), is also streaming the game, but if you want more than just baseball, it's not a complete solution. T-Mobile customers get free MLB.TV, along with a free subscription to the sports site The Athletic.

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and in addition to NESN (available in select regions), it's also got on demand movies, so you're not just watching sports.

For the weekend games, get the $45 Sling TV Orange + Blue for both FOX and ESPN. It also includes the Disney Channel, ESPN2 and ESPN3.

Red Sox vs Yankees live streams in the UK

Folks in the UK have an easier time tuning into Red Sox vs Yankees: it's on BT Sport (which has the rights to MLB action in the UK through 2021). Specifically, the game is going to be broadcast on BT Sports ESPN.

Don't have BT on your current package? You can get it directly with the £25 Monthly Pass.

And if BT Sport’s monthly prices are still too high for you, remember that MLB.TV is also available in the UK. It's approximately £50 a month, with zero blackout rules.

Red Sox vs Yankees live streams in Canada

In Canada, you'll watch Red Sox vs Yankees on SportsNet, and the game starts at 7:00 pm.

You can get SportsNet on most pay TV services, or buy it outright as a standalone package.

You can also get MLB.TV in Canada, though the Blue Jays will be subject to blackouts.