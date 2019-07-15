Lowest Price Ever: Razer DeathAdder Elite Is $35 for Prime Day

The Razer DeathAdder Elite has consistently been one of the best gaming mice on the market, ever since it first came out in 2006. If you don't already have one - and you might, as Razer has sold more than 10 million units - you can pick one up on Amazon Prime Day for $35. That's 50% off its list price of $70, and much cheaper than gaming mice from big-name brands usually get.

The Razer DeathAdder Elite is an excellent gaming mouse, combining an ergonomic design with a comfortable layout. You can also customize lighting and program button assignments through the comprehensive Razer Synapse software.

If you've never used a Razer DeathAdder before, the mouse first gained popularity due to its innovative ergonomic design. A curved surface and textured grips on each side keep your hand steady and comfortable, even if you play for hours on end. The mouse doesn't favor any particular genre, making it an ideal peripheral for MOBA, RTS, FPS, MMO, RPG, action/adventure and other types of games.

Additionally, $35 is the lowest price that we've ever observed for this particular model on Amazon. (The device hit $38 briefly back in March, but usually hovers somewhere around $55.) Gaming mice from major manufacturers tend to start around $60, and can work their way up to $150, depending on bells and whistles. To get a new-ish, top-tier peripheral for less than $40 is not exactly unheard of, but it is rare.

In addition to great in-game performance, the DeathAdder Elite also lets you customize button assignments and RGB lighting via the comprehensive Razer Synapse software. You can even sync its lighting with other Razer gear - and Amazon is not shy about discounting other Razer gear on Prime Day.