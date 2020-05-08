Rare webcam deal drops price of 1080p webcam to $44

Search for webcams at any major retailer and you'll find that supply is extremely limited. However, if you're wondering where to buy webcams — we've got an excellent deal for you.

For a limited time, Lenovo has its Lenovo 500 FHD 1080p webcam on sale for $44.99 via coupon code "EXTRA10ACC". That's $5 off and one of the cheapest 1080p webcams you'll find in stock.

Lenovo 500 FHD Webcam: $44 @ Lenovo

The Lenovo 500 FHD webcam records in 1080p and also features facial recognition technology. It features a 75-degree lens plus 360-degree pan-and-til controls. Use coupon code "EXTRA10ACC" to drop its price to $44.99 — which is a very rare price cut on a hard-to-find webcam

The Lenovo 500 FHD is a 1080p webcam with a wide 75-degree lens and built-in facial recognition. It has built-in pan/tilt controls (up to 360 degrees) and it also sports a built-in privacy shutter, so you can cover the webcam lens when it's not in use. It offers a lot of features for such a little webcam at such a low price.