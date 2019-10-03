QVC's Big Black Friday Sale Is Here (And It's Horrible)

Rest in peace, Halloween. QVC is skipping October and jumping straight into November. The online retailer is currently promoting its Black Friday deals and becoming the first big-name retailer to kick off the holiday season.

Earlier this week I got an e-mail from QVC (don't ask) promoting its Black Friday sales. It read, "Black Friday Sale Prices on 200+ Top Gifts." Thinking someone at QVC accidentally pulled the trigger, I clicked through and lo and behold — QVC's website was completely Christmas-ified.

We get it. The holiday shopping season will be a lot shorter this year, but in my 10+ years covering deals, this is hands-down the earliest Black Friday sale I've ever seen. It's also one of the worst.

A quick scroll through QVC's site reveals a lot of bloated deals like this Xbox One S bundle for $399.96. Sure, it comes with Titanfall 2 and Read Dead Redemption 2, but we expect to see Black Friday Xbox One deals priced way below QVC's current price.

In fact, you can get the Xbox One S Fortnite Bundle for $249 from Walmart and buy Titanfall 2 and Red Dead Redemption 2 separately for $40 combined. That's about $110 cheaper than QVC's "sale."

(Image credit: QVC)

Likewise, this Apple 9.7-inch iPad (64GB) deal ($439.98) comes with a bunch of items that artificially inflate the tablet's price. You can get the 128GB model from Amazon for less than the cost of QVC's bundle.

To be fair, not everything on QVC's site is horrible. This LG 55-inch 4K TV ($479.96) is $100 cheaper than Amazon's price for the same TV. But again, we expect to see better Black Friday TV sales as we get closer to Thanksgiving.

QVC's sale serves as a reminder that retailers will do anything (and everything) for your dollars this holiday season. So as always, remember to shop with caution as you look for the best holiday deals. In the meantime, I will go back to enjoying my pumpkin latte.