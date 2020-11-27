Quick! This Oculus Quest 2 deal comes with a free gift card

Black Friday has given way to Cyber Monday deals, and if ever there was a year when a break from reality would be welcome, it's 2020. The Oculus Quest 2, the brilliant standalone virtual reality headset, is the perfect way to do this - or it would be, if it weren't so hard to find in stock.

But good news if you don't need one immediately: get the 64GB Oculus Quest 2 for $299 at Newegg and you'll receive a free $15 gift card to go with it. Alternatively, if you need a bit more internal storage, the 256GB version is $399 with a $20 gift card. Both are on backorder, which means you can buy one and it'll be shipped as soon as it returns to stock (you won't be charged until the order is processed).

Oculus Quest 2: $299 at Newegg with $15 gift card.

The Oculus Quest 2 is sleek and comfortable, coming in at just over 1 pound. It's got an impressive game library, intuitive controls and good built-in audio, all of which makes this one of the best overall virtual reality headsets to date. Plus, with the Oculus Link cable and a suitably powerful PC, you can use it to play the best PC VR games too.

If you've been looking to make your first foray into virtual reality, there's no better time than Cyber Monday. Given how hotly in demand the Oculus Quest 2 is, it's surprising that Newegg feels the need to bundle it with a gift card, but don't question it: just add it to your basket quickly.

In our Oculus Quest 2 review, we were full of praise for its lightweight design and build that's comfortable enough for extended wear. Version two of the Oculus Quest got upgraded controllers too, and we found them to be supremely comfortable and intuitive across gameplay. There's a solid haptic engine in there, which adds enormously to the immersion, letting you really feel the power of a virtual lightsaber.

It's an all-in-one VR system, which means you don't need to set up any external sensors or cameras. Just charge it up, pop it on your head and you'll be away exploring virtual worlds in minutes.

But if you want even more in-depth experiences, you can buy the Oculus Link cable and hook it up to your gaming PC. That way, previously PC-only experiences like Half-Life Alyx become available, too -- assuming you've got the graphical grunt to run it.

Bottom line: Oculus Quest 2 makes for an immersive virtual reality adventure and is one of the best VR headsets available today.

