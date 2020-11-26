Purple Mattress sale lets you rack up to $500 in Black Friday savings

Black Friday is the best time to buy the mattress of your dreams, with many manufacturers offering massive Black Friday mattress deals. Purple, which is among the most popular mattress brands right now, is joining in with a bundle that can help you big not just on mattresses, but pillows, sheets and other sleep accessories.

Start with savings on all three of Purple's mattresses, ranging from $100 to $300. Purple also includes a range of bundles that includes discounts ranging between $150 to $200.

Purple: $300 off the Purple Hybrid Premier

Score up to $500 in savings when you purchase Purple's best-selling mattress, the Purple Hybrid Premier. The mattress is $300 off this Black Friday. But, if complete the set with a Sleep Bundle – whether that's with 2 Harmony Pillows or 2 Plush Pillows, and you'll save up to $200 more.View Deal

The biggest savings can be had on the best-selling Purple Hybrid Premier mattress, which is $300 for Black Friday. But you can also save up to $100 on the Purple Mattress (the most affordable option) and $200 on the Purple Hybrid.

As for Purple's bundles, the best offer saves you up to $200 on accessories that include two Harmony Pillows, a set of Purple Sheets and a mattress protector. Other bundles include different types of pillows.

Purple has made a name for itself for offering premium sleep without the premium price. Its mattresses innovative comfort-gel grid design, offering comfort and support while eliminating pressure points and keeping you cool when in slumber. The gel is also highly adaptive, which means these mattresses are ideal for just about any sleep style or body type.

Mattress sales are just some of the Black Friday deals we're tracking, so be sure to check back this weekend for additional savings as well as a look at the best Cyber Monday deals.