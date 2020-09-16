PS5 pre-orders could go live today — here's what we know

You might not be waiting much longer to pre-order a PS5, if new advertising at a European retailer is to be believed.

As spotted by Frandroid, electronics store Fnac has deployed a new ad display that claims that the PS5 is "available to pre-order" in one of its France locations, suggesting fans may be able to buy the console as soon as tonight. Frandroid claims that these kinds of point-of-sale materials take time to prepare, and likely wouldn't be rolled out until the retailer was sure pre-orders were opening up.

While a sign at a French retailer isn't much to go on, all signs point to PS5 pricing and pre-order info going live imminently. Sony's PS5 Showcase kicks off today at 4 p.m. ET, and while it'll largely be focused on showing off new PS5 games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales, it could also see the reveal of the console's price and release date.

Microsoft finally took the wraps off of its own pricing and release plans last week, revealing that the $499 Xbox Series X and $299 Xbox Series S are both launching on November 10. Pre-orders for both systems start September 22. As such, the pressure is on Sony to answer back with its own launch plans, especially with the holiday shopping season only weeks away.

The PS5 price has been the subject of heavy speculation all year, with the latest leaks and rumors pointing to a possible $499 price for the PS5 and $399 for the discless PS5 Digital Edition. A sub-$400 PS5 Digital Edition would be especially key for Sony, as it would offer comparable power to the $499 Xbox Series X for much less. Microsoft will have the cheapest point of entry with the $299 Series S, but that console won't be able to play games in 4K.

We should hopefully have a better idea of the PS5's price, release date and pre-order info once the PS5 Showcase wraps up this afternoon, so be sure to check back to Tom's Guide for the latest announcements. And maybe have your credit card handy just in case.