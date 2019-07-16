Prime Day Deal: Get Our Favorite Key Finder for Less Than $20

There's a reason Tile's key trackers occupy the top spots in our rankings of the best key finders. Whether you opt for the Tile Pro or the less expensive Tile Mate, you're getting devices that offer good range, loud alarms and the kind of features that make sure your keys won't remain misplaced for long. And on Amazon Prime Day, you can now get both Tile models for a significant discount.

Tile Pro: Was $35 now $19 @ Amazon

Tile makes the best key finders we've tested, and the Tile Pro is the cream of the crop. Jump at the chance to pick up this handy gadget for less than $20.View Deal

The better deal is for the Tile Pro, which normally costs $35. For Prime Day, though, you'll only pay $19 for a single tracker, a $16 discount from the Pro's usual price.

The Tile Pro has the longest range and loudest volume of any key tracker we've tested. More importantly, it features a replaceable battery, addressing a long-standing complaint about previous Tile trackers.

Tile Mate: Was $25 now $21 @ Amazon

The Tile Mate is our value pick if you're looking for a full-featured key finder but don't want to pay up for the Tile Pro. The $4 discount is nice, but the discounted Tile Pro's the better deal.View Deal

The Tile Mate is the less expensive of Tile's latest trackers. (The tradeoff is shorter range and an alarm that's not as loud as the Pro's.) Its $25 price drops to $21 for Prime Day. Even a small discount's better than nothing, but there are cheaper trackers out there — including, for a limited time, the Tile Pro.