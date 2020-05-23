Powerbeats 3 Memorial Day drops the price on these awesome earbuds to $89

As the weather gets warmer you'll want to walk, run and workout out more outside. And this Powerbeats 3 Memorial Day sale can't beat for those looking for a good pair of wireless earbuds.
Right now Best Buy is selling the PowerBeats 3 for $89.99, which is $110 off its regular price. This is one of the best Memorial Day deals we've seen, and it's a great choice for working out.
Powerbeats 3: was $199 now $89 @ Best Buy
With a comfortable, flexible, over-ear fit, powerful bass, and sweat-resistance, the Powerbeats 3 are great for everyday carry, the gym, and running. Snag them now in this Memorial Day sale.
View Deal
One of the best things about the Powerbeats 3 is the comfy and stable fit. The earbuds come with workouts secure-fit earhooks plus eartips with four size options. And you don't have to worry about working up a sweat, as the Powerbeats 3 are both sweat and water resistant.
The Powerbeats 3 also last a long time on a charge. They're rated for 12 hours of battery life, which is enough endurance for multiple workouts. Plus, the Fast Fuel charging gives your 1 hour of music playback with just a 5-minute charge.
These earbuds aren't truly wireless, as there's a cord that connects the left and right earbuds. But you'll appreciate the dynamic audio performance and the ability to take calls and activate Siri on the go.
The Powerbeats 3 come with a carrying case and a USB charging cable, along with the multiple eartips, so you should have everything you need out of the box. Be sure to check out all of the best Memorial Day sales, including the top deals in TVs, laptops, appliances, grills and more.
Best Memorial Day sales — Quick links
- Adidas: up to 50% off shoes, loungewear, and apparel
- Alienware: extra $50 off via "50OFF699"
- Amazon: up to $350 off TCL 4K TVs
- Amerisleep: 30% off any mattress
- Apple Store: up to $350 off refurbs
- Appliances Connection: 40% off above ground pools
- AT&T: iPhone SE 2020 from $5/month
- Best Buy: TV and laptop sales
- Best Buy: up to $699 off home gym equipment
- Bowflex: up to $400 off home gym gear
- Chewy: up to 30% off food, toys, more
- Dell: up to $500 off Dell laptops
- Eastern Mountain Sports: Up to 70% off apparel
- Emma: 30% off sitewide
- Foot Locker: deals under $50
- Home Depot: up to 50% off power tools
- HP: up to $389 off select laptops
- Lego: up to 50% off toys and LEGO sets
- Lenovo: up to 65% off all laptops
- Lowe's: up to 40% off all appliances
- Microsoft Store: up to $500 off laptops
- Nectar Sleep: $399 gift bundle w/ every purchase
- Newegg: up to 60% off select tech
- Overstock: up to 70% off sitewide
- Purple Mattress: up to $400 off mattress + sleep bundle
- Saatva: $200 off orders of $1,000 or more
- Sprint: iPhone SE just $5/month
- Target: 25% off patio items
- Tempur-Pedic: up to $500 off mattress sets
- Verizon: $30 off AirPods
- Wayfair: up to 65% off all outdoor furniture
- Zappos: Shop all sales
- Zoma: $150 off mattress + free shipping/returns