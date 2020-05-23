Powerbeats 3 Memorial Day drops the price on these awesome earbuds to $89

As the weather gets warmer you'll want to walk, run and workout out more outside. And this Powerbeats 3 Memorial Day sale can't beat for those looking for a good pair of wireless earbuds.

Right now Best Buy is selling the PowerBeats 3 for $89.99, which is $110 off its regular price. This is one of the best Memorial Day deals we've seen, and it's a great choice for working out.

Powerbeats 3: was $199 now $89 @ Best Buy

With a comfortable, flexible, over-ear fit, powerful bass, and sweat-resistance, the Powerbeats 3 are great for everyday carry, the gym, and running. Snag them now in this Memorial Day sale.

One of the best things about the Powerbeats 3 is the comfy and stable fit. The earbuds come with workouts secure-fit earhooks plus eartips with four size options. And you don't have to worry about working up a sweat, as the Powerbeats 3 are both sweat and water resistant.

The Powerbeats 3 also last a long time on a charge. They're rated for 12 hours of battery life, which is enough endurance for multiple workouts. Plus, the Fast Fuel charging gives your 1 hour of music playback with just a 5-minute charge.

These earbuds aren't truly wireless, as there's a cord that connects the left and right earbuds. But you'll appreciate the dynamic audio performance and the ability to take calls and activate Siri on the go.

The Powerbeats 3 come with a carrying case and a USB charging cable, along with the multiple eartips, so you should have everything you need out of the box. Be sure to check out all of the best Memorial Day sales, including the top deals in TVs, laptops, appliances, grills and more.