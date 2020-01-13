2020 Oscar nominations revealed: Academy award nods for Joker, Irishman and more

The 2020 Oscar nominations arrived earlier this morning, and it's a big year for Netflix and fans of The Joker. In addition to Academy Award nominations for The Irishman and Marriage Story, Bong Joon Ho's beloved Parasite also racked up a solid stack of nominations.
You can even stream one of these picks on Disney Plus: Kitbull, a Pixar short film, got a nomination in the animated short film category. Most of these films are still in theaters now, though, so you might have to buy a ticket (or buy a digital VOD or rental) to see them before the awards show on February 9.
Here's the full list of every Oscar-nominated film.
Which Oscar Nominated films are streaming online?
The Irishman (Netflix)
Marriage Story (Netflix)
Kitbull (Disney Plus)
Joker (rent or buy digitally)
Once upon a Time...in Hollywood (rent or buy digitally)
Best picture
- Ford v Ferrari - Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold, Producers
- The Irishman - Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers
- Jojo Rabbit - Carthew Neal and Taika Waititi, Producers
- Joker - Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers
- Little Women - Amy Pascal, Producer
- Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach and David Heyman, Producers
- 1917 - Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall, Producers
- Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino, Producers
- Parasite - Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho, Producers
Actor in leading role
- Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
- Leonardo DiCaprio - Once upon a Time...in Hollywood
- Adam Driver - Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
- Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
Actress in a leading role
- Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
- Charlize Theron - Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger - Judy
Actor in a supporting role
- Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
- Al Pacino - The Irishman
- Joe Pesci - The Irishman
- Brad Pitt - Once upon a Time...in Hollywood
Actress in a supporting role
- Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
- Laura Dern - Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh - Little Women
- Margot Robbie - Bombshell
Directing
- The Irishman - Martin Scorsese
- Joker - Todd Phillips
- 1917 - Sam Mendes
- Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
- Parasite - Bong Joon Ho
Animated feature film
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold
- I Lost My Body - Jérémy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice
- Klaus - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Román
- Missing Link - Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight
- Toy Story 4 - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera
Cinematography
- The Irishman - Rodrigo Prieto
- Joker - Lawrence Sher
- The Lighthouse - Jarin Blaschke
- 1917 - Roger Deakins
- Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Robert Richardson
Writing (original screenplay)
- Knives Out - Written by Rian Johnson
- Marriage Story - Written by Noah Baumbach
- 1917 - Written by Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns
- Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Written by Quentin Tarantino
- Parasite - Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won; Story by Bong Joon Ho
Writing (adapted screenplay)
- The Irishman - Screenplay by Steven Zaillian
- Jojo Rabbit - Screenplay by Taika Waititi
- Joker - Written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver
- Little Women - Written for the screen by Greta Gerwig
- The Two Popes - Written by Anthony McCarten
Costume design
- The Irishman - Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson
- Jojo Rabbit - Mayes C. Rubeo
- Joker - Mark Bridges
- Little Women - Jacqueline Durran
- Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Arianne Phillips
Documentary (feature)
- American Factory - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert
- The Cave - Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær
- The Edge of Democracy - Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan
- For Sama - Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts
- Honeyland - Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev
Documentary (short subject)
- In the Absence - Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam
- Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) - Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva
- Life Overtakes Me - John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson
- St. Louis Superman - Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan
- Walk Run Cha-Cha - Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt
Film editing
- Ford v Ferrari - Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland
- The Irishman - Thelma Schoonmaker
- Jojo Rabbit - Tom Eagles
- Joker - Jeff Groth
- Parasite - Yang Jinmo
International feature film
- Corpus Christi - Poland
- Honeyland - North Macedonia
- Les Misérables - France
- Pain and Glory - Spain
- Parasite - South Korea
Makeup and hairstyling
- Bombshell - Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker
- Joker - Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou
- Judy - Jeremy Woodhead
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil - Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White
- 1917 - Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole
Music (original score)
- Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir
- Little Women - Alexandre Desplat
- Marriage Story - Randy Newman
- 1917 - Thomas Newman
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - John Williams
Music (original song)
- "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from "Toy Story 4" - Music and Lyric by Randy Newman
- "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from "Rocketman" - Music by Elton John; Lyric by Bernie Taupin
- "I'm Standing With You" from "Breakthrough" - Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
- "Into The Unknown" from "Frozen II" - Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
- "Stand Up" from "Harriet" - Music and Lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo
Production design
- The Irishman - Production Design: Bob Shaw; Set Decoration: Regina Graves
- Jojo Rabbit - Production Design: Ra Vincent; Set Decoration: Nora Sopková
- 1917 - Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales
- Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Production Design: Barbara Ling; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
- Parasite - Production Design: Lee Ha Jun; Set Decoration: Cho Won Woo
Short film (animated)
- Dcera (Daughter) - Daria Kashcheeva
- Hair Love - Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver
- Kitbull - Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson
- Memorable - Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre
- Sister - Siqi Song
Short film (live action)
- Brotherhood Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon
- Nefta Football Club - Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi
- The Neighbors' Window - Marshall Curry
- Saria - Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre
- A Sister - Delphine Girard
Sound editing
- Ford v Ferrari - Donald Sylvester
- Joker - Alan Robert Murray
- 1917 - Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate
- Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Wylie Stateman
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Matthew Wood and David Acord
Sound mixing
- Ad Astra - Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano
- Ford v Ferrari - Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow
- Joker - Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland
- 1917 - Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
- Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano
Visual effects
- Avengers: Endgame - Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick
- The Irishman - Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli
- The Lion King - Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman
- 1917 - Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy