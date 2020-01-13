2020 Oscar nominations revealed: Academy award nods for Joker, Irishman and more

The 2020 Oscar nominations arrived earlier this morning, and it's a big year for Netflix and fans of The Joker. In addition to Academy Award nominations for The Irishman and Marriage Story, Bong Joon Ho's beloved Parasite also racked up a solid stack of nominations.

You can even stream one of these picks on Disney Plus: Kitbull, a Pixar short film, got a nomination in the animated short film category. Most of these films are still in theaters now, though, so you might have to buy a ticket (or buy a digital VOD or rental) to see them before the awards show on February 9.

Here's the full list of every Oscar-nominated film.

Which Oscar Nominated films are streaming online? The Irishman (Netflix)

Marriage Story (Netflix)

Kitbull (Disney Plus)

Joker (rent or buy digitally)

Once upon a Time...in Hollywood (rent or buy digitally)



Best picture

Ford v Ferrari - Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold, Producers

The Irishman - Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers

Jojo Rabbit - Carthew Neal and Taika Waititi, Producers

Joker - Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers

Little Women - Amy Pascal, Producer

Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach and David Heyman, Producers

1917 - Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall, Producers

Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino, Producers

Parasite - Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho, Producers

Actor in leading role

Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once upon a Time...in Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

Actress in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Renée Zellweger - Judy

Actor in a supporting role

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Brad Pitt - Once upon a Time...in Hollywood

Actress in a supporting role

Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh - Little Women

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Directing

The Irishman - Martin Scorsese

Joker - Todd Phillips

1917 - Sam Mendes

Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino

Parasite - Bong Joon Ho

Animated feature film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold

I Lost My Body - Jérémy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice

Klaus - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Román

Missing Link - Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight

Toy Story 4 - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera

Cinematography

The Irishman - Rodrigo Prieto

Joker - Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse - Jarin Blaschke

1917 - Roger Deakins

Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Robert Richardson

Writing (original screenplay)

Knives Out - Written by Rian Johnson

Marriage Story - Written by Noah Baumbach

1917 - Written by Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Written by Quentin Tarantino

Parasite - Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won; Story by Bong Joon Ho

Writing (adapted screenplay)

The Irishman - Screenplay by Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit - Screenplay by Taika Waititi

Joker - Written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

Little Women - Written for the screen by Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes - Written by Anthony McCarten

Costume design

The Irishman - Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson

Jojo Rabbit - Mayes C. Rubeo

Joker - Mark Bridges

Little Women - Jacqueline Durran

Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Arianne Phillips

Documentary (feature)

American Factory - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert

The Cave - Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær

The Edge of Democracy - Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan

For Sama - Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts

Honeyland - Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev

Documentary (short subject)

In the Absence - Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) - Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva

Life Overtakes Me - John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson

St. Louis Superman - Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan

Walk Run Cha-Cha - Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt

Film editing

Ford v Ferrari - Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland

The Irishman - Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit - Tom Eagles

Joker - Jeff Groth

Parasite - Yang Jinmo

International feature film

Corpus Christi - Poland

Honeyland - North Macedonia

Les Misérables - France

Pain and Glory - Spain

Parasite - South Korea

Makeup and hairstyling

Bombshell - Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker

Joker - Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou

Judy - Jeremy Woodhead

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil - Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White

1917 - Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole

Music (original score)

Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir

Little Women - Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story - Randy Newman

1917 - Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - John Williams

Music (original song)

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from "Toy Story 4" - Music and Lyric by Randy Newman

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from "Rocketman" - Music by Elton John; Lyric by Bernie Taupin

"I'm Standing With You" from "Breakthrough" - Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

"Into The Unknown" from "Frozen II" - Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

"Stand Up" from "Harriet" - Music and Lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

Production design

The Irishman - Production Design: Bob Shaw; Set Decoration: Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit - Production Design: Ra Vincent; Set Decoration: Nora Sopková

1917 - Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales

Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Production Design: Barbara Ling; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

Parasite - Production Design: Lee Ha Jun; Set Decoration: Cho Won Woo

Short film (animated)

Dcera (Daughter) - Daria Kashcheeva

Hair Love - Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver

Kitbull - Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson

Memorable - Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre

Sister - Siqi Song

Short film (live action)

Brotherhood Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon

Nefta Football Club - Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi

The Neighbors' Window - Marshall Curry

Saria - Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre

A Sister - Delphine Girard

Sound editing

Ford v Ferrari - Donald Sylvester

Joker - Alan Robert Murray

1917 - Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate

Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Wylie Stateman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Matthew Wood and David Acord

Sound mixing

Ad Astra - Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano

Ford v Ferrari - Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow

Joker - Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland

1917 - Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano

Visual effects