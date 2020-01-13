Trending

2020 Oscar nominations revealed: Academy award nods for Joker, Irishman and more

Also, Parasite gets multiple Oscar nominations

The Irishman (2019)
(Image credit: Netflix)

The 2020 Oscar nominations arrived earlier this morning, and it's a big year for Netflix and fans of The Joker. In addition to Academy Award nominations for The Irishman and Marriage Story, Bong Joon Ho's beloved Parasite also racked up a solid stack of nominations. 

You can even stream one of these picks on Disney Plus: Kitbull, a Pixar short film, got a nomination in the animated short film category. Most of these films are still in theaters now, though, so you might have to buy a ticket (or buy a digital VOD or rental) to see them before the awards show on February 9. 

Here's the full list of every Oscar-nominated film.

Which Oscar Nominated films are streaming online?

The Irishman (Netflix)
Marriage Story (Netflix)
Kitbull (Disney Plus)
Joker (rent or buy digitally)
Once upon a Time...in Hollywood (rent or buy digitally)

Best picture

  • Ford v Ferrari - Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold, Producers
  • The Irishman - Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers
  • Jojo Rabbit - Carthew Neal and Taika Waititi, Producers
  • Joker - Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers
  • Little Women - Amy Pascal, Producer
  • Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach and David Heyman, Producers
  • 1917 - Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall, Producers
  • Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino, Producers
  • Parasite - Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho, Producers

Actor in leading role

  • Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
  • Leonardo DiCaprio - Once upon a Time...in Hollywood
  • Adam Driver - Marriage Story
  • Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
  • Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

Actress in a leading role

  • Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
  • Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
  • Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
  • Charlize Theron - Bombshell
  • Renée Zellweger - Judy

Actor in a supporting role

  • Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
  • Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
  • Al Pacino - The Irishman
  • Joe Pesci - The Irishman
  • Brad Pitt - Once upon a Time...in Hollywood

Actress in a supporting role

  • Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell 
  • Laura Dern - Marriage Story
  • Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit 
  • Florence Pugh - Little Women 
  • Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Directing

  • The Irishman - Martin Scorsese
  • Joker - Todd Phillips
  • 1917 - Sam Mendes
  • Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
  • Parasite - Bong Joon Ho

Animated feature film

  • How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold
  • I Lost My Body - Jérémy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice
  • Klaus - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Román
  • Missing Link - Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight
  • Toy Story 4 - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera

Cinematography

  • The Irishman - Rodrigo Prieto
  • Joker - Lawrence Sher
  • The Lighthouse - Jarin Blaschke
  • 1917 - Roger Deakins
  • Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Robert Richardson

Writing (original screenplay)

  • Knives Out - Written by Rian Johnson
  • Marriage Story - Written by Noah Baumbach
  • 1917 - Written by Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns
  • Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Written by Quentin Tarantino
  • Parasite - Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won; Story by Bong Joon Ho

Writing (adapted screenplay)

  • The Irishman - Screenplay by Steven Zaillian
  • Jojo Rabbit - Screenplay by Taika Waititi
  • Joker - Written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver
  • Little Women - Written for the screen by Greta Gerwig
  • The Two Popes - Written by Anthony McCarten

Costume design

  • The Irishman - Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson
  • Jojo Rabbit - Mayes C. Rubeo
  • Joker - Mark Bridges
  • Little Women - Jacqueline Durran
  • Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Arianne Phillips

Documentary (feature)

  • American Factory - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert
  • The Cave - Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær
  • The Edge of Democracy - Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan 
  • For Sama - Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts
  • Honeyland - Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev

Documentary (short subject)

  • In the Absence - Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam
  • Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) - Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva
  • Life Overtakes Me - John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson
  • St. Louis Superman - Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan
  • Walk Run Cha-Cha - Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt

Film editing

  • Ford v Ferrari - Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland
  • The Irishman - Thelma Schoonmaker
  • Jojo Rabbit - Tom Eagles
  • Joker - Jeff Groth
  • Parasite - Yang Jinmo

International feature film

  • Corpus Christi - Poland
  • Honeyland - North Macedonia
  • Les Misérables - France
  • Pain and Glory - Spain
  • Parasite - South Korea

Makeup and hairstyling

  • Bombshell - Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker
  • Joker - Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou
  • Judy - Jeremy Woodhead
  • Maleficent: Mistress of Evil - Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White
  • 1917 - Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole

Music (original score)

  • Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir
  • Little Women - Alexandre Desplat
  • Marriage Story - Randy Newman
  • 1917 - Thomas Newman
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - John Williams

Music (original song)

  • "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from "Toy Story 4" - Music and Lyric by Randy Newman
  • "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from "Rocketman" - Music by Elton John; Lyric by Bernie Taupin
  • "I'm Standing With You" from "Breakthrough" - Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
  • "Into The Unknown" from "Frozen II" - Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
  • "Stand Up" from "Harriet" - Music and Lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

Production design

  • The Irishman - Production Design: Bob Shaw; Set Decoration: Regina Graves
  • Jojo Rabbit - Production Design: Ra Vincent; Set Decoration: Nora Sopková
  • 1917 - Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales
  • Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Production Design: Barbara Ling; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
  • Parasite - Production Design: Lee Ha Jun; Set Decoration: Cho Won Woo

Short film (animated)

  • Dcera (Daughter) - Daria Kashcheeva
  • Hair Love - Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver
  • Kitbull - Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson
  • Memorable - Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre
  • Sister - Siqi Song

Short film (live action)

  • Brotherhood Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon 
  • Nefta Football Club - Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi
  • The Neighbors' Window - Marshall Curry
  • Saria - Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre
  • A Sister - Delphine Girard

Sound editing

  • Ford v Ferrari - Donald Sylvester
  • Joker - Alan Robert Murray
  • 1917 - Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate
  • Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Wylie Stateman
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Matthew Wood and David Acord

Sound mixing

  • Ad Astra - Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano
  • Ford v Ferrari - Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow
  • Joker - Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland
  • 1917 - Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
  • Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano

Visual effects

  • Avengers: Endgame - Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick
  • The Irishman - Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli
  • The Lion King - Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman
  • 1917 - Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy