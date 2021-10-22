OnePlus responds to Google Pixel 6 with big Black Friday price drops

There may not be a OnePlus 9T this year, as OnePlus instead focuses on next year's OnePlus 10 release. But that doesn't mean the phone maker is leaving fans high and dry during the holiday shopping season.

OnePlus has announced plans for a Black Friday sale on its current flagships, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. And the reduced prices OnePlus is touting certainly merit some attention.

Starting Nov. 26 and running through Nov. 30. you'll be able to buy a OnePlus 9 Pro for $799. That's a $270 discount off what OnePlus charges now for its premium device.

Image OnePlus 9 Pro: Was $1,069, will be $799 @ OnePlus

OnePlus is knocking $270 off the price of its premium OnePlus 9 Pro starting on Nov. 26. (Currently, you can save $100 off the regular price if you need a phone now.) The 6.7-inch phone runs on a Snapdragon 888 processor and features improved cameras over previous OnePlus models. View Deal

Over that same period, the OnePlus 9 drops from $130 from $729 to a sales price of $599. Prior to that price drop, OnePlus will include the OnePlus 9 in a November bundle with its Buds Pro earbuds. The $699 bundle will save you $179 off the normal cost of the phone and Buds Pro combined.

Image OnePlus 9: Was $729 will be $599 @ OnePlus

Save $130 on the OnePlus 9 when you buy the phone from OnePlus between Nov. 26 and Nov. 30. (It's currently $70 off through October.) The more affordable OnePlus 9 flagship supports fast charging while offering better cameras. View Deal

The timing of the deal's announcement — Black Friday doesn't officially arrive for another month, even if many Black Friday 2021 deals are already available — is probably not a coincidence given this week's news. Google just unveiled the new Pixel 6, with prices starting at $699. Doubtlessly, OnePlus would like you to think twice about choosing Google's latest flagship over its own phones when the Pixel 6 goes on sale Oct. 28.

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are among the best Android phones we've tested this year, with both devices featuring vastly improved cameras. The OnePlus 9 Pro's adaptive refresh rate and telephoto lens make it the more premium option, but the OnePlus 9 runs on the same powerful chipset and offers the same fast-charging, among other shared features.

If Nov. 26 is too long to wait on an otherwise compelling phone deal, the OnePlus 9 is currently $70 off its regular price at the OnePlus store. The OnePlus 9 Pro is $100 off.