OnePlus 8T leak just revealed killer upgrades and release date

The OnePlus 8T is set to get a 120Hz refresh-rate display and a quad rear-camera array, according to a source that has tipped off Android Central.

Apparently the OnePlus 8T will use the same 6.55-inch AMOLED screen as its predecessor, the OnePlus 8, but make use of the high refresh rate that the OnePlus 8 Pro features.

Alongside the 48MP main camera and a 16MP wide-angle sensor, the OnePlus 8T is tipped to get a 2MP portrait lens — likely working with the main camera to deliver portrait shots — and an upgraded 5MP macro camera.

The OnePlus 8 comes with a 90Hz refresh-rate display, which is thoroughly decent. But the bump to 120Hz should help make things that little bit smoother. This change will bring OnePlus 8T’s display in line with that of other Android flagships from 2020 like Samsung's Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 series.

The revised rear cameras of the OnePlus 8, which has an array comprising 48MP main, 16MP ultra wide-angle, and 2MP macro cameras, should boost the photography abilities of the OnePlus 8T over its predecessor. We found that the overall performance of the OnePlus 8’s trio of rear cameras was a bit middling, meaning there’s room for improvement.

(Image credit: OxygenUpdater)

The OnePlus 8T is also confirmed to be launching with OxygenOS 11, which is based on the new Android 11 OS.

That’s about all the information from the Android Central report. But we’re expecting the OnePlus 8T to come with a boosted Snapdragon 865 Plus chip, as well as 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The use of the latest flagship Snapdragon chipset should give the OnePlus 8T a boost in processor performance and a jump in graphics power thanks to a 10 percent boost to the Adreno 650 GPU.

The report says that the OnePlus 8T will launch in late September or the first week of October. That puts it in the unenviable position of arriving around the same time as the iPhone 12 and Pixel 5, two phones that are generating a lot of interest.