Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again release date, trailer, cast and everything we know

Night at the Museum is back, and it's ... animated? Yes, Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again is the next big revival of an existing property coming to Disney Plus. It follows the Ben Stiller-led movies with a whole new look and cast.

And we have to say, while Night at the Museum looks great in animation — fantasy often works best when you unshackle it from the restraints of CGI — we're more excited about Kahmunrah Rises Again because of its voice actors. While you shouldn't expect Mr. Stiller back in the night guard outfit, this flick packs a strong supporting cast that could pull in people who don't have a strong association with it.

To see that Disney's enlisted the likes of Zachary Levi, Gillian Jacobs, Thomas Lennon (writer of the original film's screenplay), Bowen Yang and Steve Zahn, you get the idea that the people behind this movie have a strong idea of good comedic voices. It's enough to make us optimistic about its chances of becoming one of the best Disney Plus movies.

Here's everything to know about Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again.

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again trailer

In the first trailer for Night at the Museum's animated movie, we see how skeletons, animals and other humans from the exhibitions come alive at night. Then, we learn that young Nick Daley — the son of Larry Daley (who was played by Ben Stiller in the original movies), is taking over the night watchman job for the summer. Only problem is that Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian villain Kahmunrah is back and looking to raise hell to take over the world.

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again drops on Disney Plus on Friday, Dec. 9 at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. GMT / 7 p.m. AEDT.

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again cast

Nick Daley, the main character of Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again, is voiced by Joshua Bassett. Zachary Levi voices his father, Larry.

The rest of the announced cast is below. Our favorites, as noted above, are Gillian Jacobs (Community), Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!), Bowen Yang (SNL) and Steve Zahn (The White Lotus season 1).

Jamie Demetriou as Dr. McPhee

Alice Isaaz as Joan of Arc

Gillian Jacobs as Erica

Joseph Kamal as Kahmunrah

Thomas Lennon as Teddy Roosevelt

Akmal Saleh as Seth

Kieran Sequoia as Sacagawea

Jack Whitehall as Octavius

Bowen Yang as Ronnie

Steve Zahn as Jedidiah

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again poster

(Image credit: Disney)