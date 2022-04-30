What's new on HBO Max May 2022: Hacks, The Staircase and more

It's not TV, but list of what's new on HBO Max for May 2022 makes us confident in thinking the best streaming service will keep the crown going forward. Sure, HBO Max may not have the almost untenably large list of new releases you get on a certain competitor (check out that new on Netflix list while you're here), but the service looks to keep its quality over quantity pattern going through the spring month.

We call HBO Max the top streamer because while its May 2022 debuts are strong — Jean Smart is back for Hacks season 2 while Toni Collette and Colin Firth team up for The Staircase — its April shows that we love are still continuing. That means if you want to watch more of Barry season 3, Made For Love season 2 and The Flight Attendant season 2 (and not wait for the seasons to be over), you'll stick around.

On top of that, they've also got a two-part George Carlin documentary, the return of Michael Che's show, and Stephen Moffat's adaptation of The Time Traveler's Wife.

New on HBO Max: Editors' recommendations

Hacks season 2

The Jean Smartaissance just keeps going on as Hacks (one of the best HBO Max shows you may not have watched yet) is back to make a scene. The sophomore season of the dark comedy series finds standup veteran Deborah Vance (Smart) going off the strip and on the road with her younger writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder). The two don't have a great relationship yet — as you can see in the trailer, Deborah is having fun throwing stuff at Ava in public — but their sparring will continue. And that's the point. Ava earned Deborah's interest by talking back to her and pushing her, and now they're going to test new material around the country.

Premieres May 12 with two episodes

The Staircase

True crime fans get a lot from Netflix and even Hulu, and so we're not surprised that one of the biggest new HBO Max titles in May is of the "ripped from the headlines" variety. This limited series focuses on the life of Michael Peterson (Colin Firth) and the death of his wife Kathleen (Toni Collette). While Kathleen's death was blamed on an odd fall, all signs point to Michael having taken her life. Seemingly everyone in the neighborhood has a story about their relationship, and Michael's doing his best to dodge allegations.

Streaming on May 5

New on HBO Max: Coming soon in May

Our top selections are in bold, and we've got official synopses from HBO Max to help explain its latest additions and some of its originals.

George Carlin’s American Dream, Documentary Premiere

Take a deeper look into George Carlin, the man dubbed the “dean of counterculture comedians,” in the two-part documentary “George Carlin’s American Dream.” From Emmy®-winning directors Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio, the documentary explores a cultural chameleon who is remembered as one of the most influential stand-up comics of all time.

Take a deeper look into George Carlin, the man dubbed the “dean of counterculture comedians,” in the two-part documentary “George Carlin’s American Dream.” From Emmy®-winning directors Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio, the documentary explores a cultural chameleon who is remembered as one of the most influential stand-up comics of all time. PAUSE with Sam Jay, Season 2 Premiere

Join Sam Jay’s house party with the season two premiere of “PAUSE with Sam Jay,” a comedy-talk-variety show that's an interview platform, a comedy show and a cultural lesson all in one.

Arriving on HBO Max May 1

47 Ronin, 2013

Assassins, 2020

At Close Range, 1986

An Autumn Afternoon, 1962

The Big Sleep, 1946

Back To School, 1986

Bottle Rocket, 1996

Calladita, 2020

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 1968

Child 44, 2015

Chungking Express, 1994

The Color Purple, 1985

Conan The Barbarian, 2011

Devil in A Blue Dress, 1995

Dodes 'Ka-Den, 1970

Domino, 2019

Downhill, 1927

Dragnet Girl, 1933

Early Spring, 1956

Early Summer, 1951

The End of Summer, 1961

Equinox Flower, 1958

Eraser, 1996

Fallen Angels, 1995

Floating Weeds, 1959

FRIDA, 2002

The Fugitive, 1993

Furry Vengeance, 2010

Gang Related, 1997

Good Morning, 1959

Hard Rain, 1998

Hart’s War, 2002

High and Low, 1963

Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius, 2001

Julie, 1956

Killers, 2010

Language Lessons, 2021

Love and Baseball, 2021

The Machine That Kills Bad People, 1952

Masters Of The Universe, 1987

The Missing, 2003

The New Guy, 2002

North Dallas Forty, 1979

Not Easily Broken, 2009

The Perks of Being a Wallflower, 2012

Poseidon, 2006

Red Beard, 1965

Ringo and His Golden Pistol, 1966

Rugrats Go Wild, 2003

Rugrats In Paris: The Movie, 2000

The Rugrats Movie, 1998

The Sapphires, 2012

Sense and Sensibility, 1995

Sliding Doors, 1998

St. Elmo's Fire, 1985

The Stepford Wives, 2004

Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li, 2009 (Extended Version)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day, 1991 (Director’s Cut)

Tokyo Twilight, 1957

Top Secret!, 1984

Transporter 3, 2008

Unbroken, 2014

Underworld, 2003

Underworld: Awakening, 2012

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, 2009

Welcome to the Dollhouse, 1995

W.E., 2011

What To Expect When You're Expecting, 2012

The Wild Thornberrys Movie, 2002

Yellowface: Asian Whitewashing and Racism in Hollywood, 2019

You, Me and Dupree, 2006

Young Adult, 2011

Zathura: A Space Adventure, 2005

Travel through the depths of space in “Zathura: A Space Adventure”, where three siblings' house is transported into space, and they are forced to finish a magical 1950s space-adventure board game.

Arriving on HBO Max May 3

Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Know, Documentary Premiere

Arriving on HBO Max May 5

Las Bravas F.C., Max Original Season 1 premiere

Queen Stars Brazil, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Staircase, Max Original Limited Series Premiere

Arriving on HBO Max May 6

Dear Evan Hansen, 2021

“Dear Evan Hansen” is an American coming-of-age musical film about a high school student with social anxiety, adapted from the hit award-winning musical of the same name.

“Dear Evan Hansen” is an American coming-of-age musical film about a high school student with social anxiety, adapted from the hit award-winning musical of the same name. Entre Nos: Carmen and Alfred

La Afinadora De Árboles, 2019

Arriving on HBO Max May 7

We Baby Bears, Season 1 Part C

Arriving on HBO Max May 9

Get Hard, 2015

Arriving on HBO Max May 10

Catwoman: Hunted, 2022

The Matrix: Resurrections, 2021

Red or blue pill? Fans of the Matrix trilogy will enjoy Warner Bros. Pictures’ “The Matrix: Resurrections” when it returns to HBO Max in the month. Set sixty years after the revolutions, the film follows Neo to a world of two realities: one, everyday life; the other, what lies behind it. To find out if his reality is a physical or mental construct, to truly know himself, Mr. Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more.

Red or blue pill? Fans of the Matrix trilogy will enjoy Warner Bros. Pictures’ “The Matrix: Resurrections” when it returns to HBO Max in the month. Set sixty years after the revolutions, the film follows Neo to a world of two realities: one, everyday life; the other, what lies behind it. To find out if his reality is a physical or mental construct, to truly know himself, Mr. Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. Sesame Street Mecha Builders Season 1 Part A

For little ones, Cartoonito on HBO Max is debuting “Sesame Street Mecha Builders”, an all-new preschool animated series from Sesame Workshop. Sesame Street Mecha Builders reimagines Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Abby Cadabby as robot heroes in training who use their STEM superpowers to solve wacky larger-than-life problems. Animated in a dynamic 3D style, this series will help older preschoolers practice foundational critical thinking skills while laughing along with their Sesame Street friends.

For little ones, Cartoonito on HBO Max is debuting “Sesame Street Mecha Builders”, an all-new preschool animated series from Sesame Workshop. Sesame Street Mecha Builders reimagines Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Abby Cadabby as robot heroes in training who use their STEM superpowers to solve wacky larger-than-life problems. Animated in a dynamic 3D style, this series will help older preschoolers practice foundational critical thinking skills while laughing along with their Sesame Street friends. Robot Chicken Season 11 Part B

Arriving on HBO Max May 12

Hacks, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Who’s By Your Side, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Arriving on HBO Max May 13

Hank Zipzer, 2014

Old, 2021

Things are not what they seem on the tropical secluded beach in “Old," which follows a family on a holiday vacation that discovers a secluded beach that is somehow causing them to age rapidly, reducing their entire lives into a single day.

Things are not what they seem on the tropical secluded beach in “Old," which follows a family on a holiday vacation that discovers a secluded beach that is somehow causing them to age rapidly, reducing their entire lives into a single day. Smalls, Season 4

Arriving on HBO Max May 15

The Time Traveler’s Wife, Drama Series Premiere

“The Time Traveler's Wife,” inspired by the much-loved novel by Audrey Niffenegger and adapted by Stephen Moffat, tells the story of an enchanting love story between Clare and Henry. The love story has one small problem… time travel.

Arriving on HBO Max May 17

Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1 Part B

The Mule, 2018

Arriving on HBO Max May 20

Identidad Tomada, 2020

Arriving on HBO Max May 22

Fast Foodies, Season 2

Arriving on HBO Max May 23

Teen Titans Go! Season 7 Part B

Arriving on HBO Max May 26

Navalny

That Damn Michael Che, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Michael Che is guaranteed to make everyone laugh in the season two premiere of “That Damn Michael Che,” where he illustrates what it feels like to experience everyday situations including racial profiling, unemployment, falling in love and more.

Michael Che is guaranteed to make everyone laugh in the season two premiere of “That Damn Michael Che,” where he illustrates what it feels like to experience everyday situations including racial profiling, unemployment, falling in love and more. Tig n’ Seek, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

Arriving on HBO Max May 27

Blippi Special

Blippi Visits

Blippi Wonders

Blippi: Learn With Blippi

Ghost, Season 1

Ghost, Season 2

Stath Lets Flats

Arriving on HBO Max May 29

The Misery Index Season 3 Part B, 2021

Arriving on HBO Max May 31

Miami Vice, 2006 (Extended Version)

Leaving HBO Max in May 2022

Titles in bold are ones we'd make sure to watch before they left.

May 14:

Cry Wolf, 2005 (Extended Version)

May 24:

Cinderella Man, 2005 (Extended Version)

The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005 (Director’s Cut)

May 25:

Curious George, 2006

Two For The Money, 2005

May 27:

Doom, 2005

Pride & Prejudice, 2005

May 31:

27 Dresses, 2008

The Animal, 2001

A Perfect Murder, 1998

A Very Brady Sequel, 1996

Adult Beginners, 2014

Army Of Darkness, 1992

Billy Elliot, 2000

Bully, 2001

Changing Lanes, 2002

Clueless, 1995

Control Room, 2004

Cymbeline, 2014

Dead Heat, 1988

Dirty Pretty Things, 2002

Doctor Dolittle, 1998

Doubt, 2008

Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001

Enough Said, 2013

Extract, 2009

Fatal Attraction, 1987

Frontera, 2014

Gloria, 1999

Godsend, 2004

How To Be Single, 2016

Insomnia, 2002

Iris, 2001

It Takes Two, 1995

Killerman, 2019

Leonard Cohen: I'm Your Man, 2005

Love And A .45, 1994

Mama, 2013

Mindhunters, 2004

Phone Booth, 2002

Princess Kaiulani, 2009

Pulse, 2001

Rubber, 2010

Speed, 1994

Stoker, 2013

Super Capers, 2009

The Answer Man, 2009

The Benchwarmers, 2006

The Conspirator, 2010

The Forgotten, 2004

The Good Doctor, 2011

The Grifters, 1990

The Italian Job, 2003

The Lawnmower Man, 1992

The Rules Of Attraction, 2002

The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987

The Wolfpack, 2015

The Wrecking Crew!, 2008

This Is 40, 2012

Troll Hunter, 2010

Two Lovers, 2008

"The Two Jakes", 1990

Viva, 2007

War Horse, 2011

War On Everyone, 2016

World's Greatest Dad, 2009

Wristcutters: A Love Story, 2006