New Baby Yoda toy is shockingly affordable and we need it right now

I cancelled my Disney Plus account, but even I'm still obsessed with Baby Yoda toys that are still catching our eyes and stealing our hearts. Yes, you can just call it "The Child" if you're gonna be pedantic about it, but once you see this new toy, you'll only want to call in a bounty to pick it up.

That's because this animatronic Baby Yoda talks, nods, twitches, naps, and moves adorably, as if you were The Mandalorian himself and saved The Child from certain peril. Pre-orders for the animatronic Baby Yoda are live now, and shockingly, it's only $60. Which makes us very worried it's going to sell out — and soon.

Other Baby Yoda themed items include an insanely cute (and more affordable) The Child plush, which is on pre-order right now for $25. We've also seen Baby Yoda Funko Pop figurines, which come in two sizes.

At a press event revealing the toys, Hasbro representatives told the media that they discovered this adorable new member of the Star Wars universe at the same time as the rest of us. Then came intense demand to get pre-orders up, which led to some of the slap-dash Baby Yoda shirts, mugs and camera cases we reported on last year.

As for what's next for The Child, The Mandalorian season 2 is coming this October. We hope that this next batch of show-runner Jon Favreau's hit series delivers some answers towards The Child's identity. Oh, and Disney CEO Bob Iger said we won't have seen the last of The Mandalorian after the second season.

This animatronic Baby Yoda made its debut on Good Morning America, where everything from a Baby Yoda necklace to the aforementioned Funko Pops were on display. Former football player Michael Strahan showed off this merch before saying that it's all going to be on display at this weekend's New York Toy Fair. We'll be reporting from the event, so stay tuned to Tom's Guide for more terrific toy news.