Never lose anything again with these Tile Black Friday deals on Amazon

If you've been loading up on Black Friday deals and have similar plans for Cyber Monday, your next step should be to make sure your new purchases stay safe. Tile Trackers are little gadgets you can attach to just about anything and track via a smartphone app. No more lost wallets, keys or backpacks.

Tile has two great Black Friday deals at Amazon this year: the Tile Starter Pack at just $34.99 includes 1 Mate and 1 Slim tile. That's $20% off. And the Tile Performance Pack now at $41.99 comes with 1 Pro and 1 Slim tile. So you save 25%.

Tile Black Friday deals

Tile Tracker Starter Pack: was $49.99 now $39.99 @ Amazon.

The Tile Tracker Start Pack comes with one Mate tile and one Slim tile. The water-resistant Tile Mate has a range of 200 ft (61m), with a louder ring and 1-year replaceable battery. The credit card-sized Slim has a 3-year built-in battery and is fully waterproof. View Deal

Tile Performance Pack: was $59.99 now $44.99 at Amazon.

The Performance Pack comes with one Pro and one Slim tile. The Slim tracker fits into any standard wallet card slot, and has a range of 200 ft (61m) with 3-year built-in battery. The Pro (available in black and white) has a whopping 400 ft (122m) range, with a super loud speaker and 1-year replaceable battery. View Deal

In our Tile Pro and Tile Mate review, we named these as the best key finders we've tested. Available in a variety of shapes and sizes, there's almost nowhere you can't fit a Tile.

Attach a Sticker tile to any hard surface, like the inside of a glasses case, or slip the Slim right into one of your wallet's card slots. The Mate and Pro can attach to keyrings, zippers, backpacks, luggage, and more.

With ranges from 150 ft to an impressive 400 ft, each tile is capable of emitting a loud ring to help you find your lost (or stolen) items. All of them are water resistant or proof, with either a one-year replaceable battery or three-year built-in battery.

If you're the kind of person who misplaces their possessions or you just want a little more peace of mind when leaving the house, Tile trackers are a great Black Friday find.

